Estefi Berardi reveals what the LAM dressing room is like and which little angel has the best

Estefi Berardi reveals what the LAM dressing room is like and which little angel has the best

is this year Estefi Berardik, it seems because ex girl Warafter seeing very morningprogram of Carmen BarbieriScored a Pass to the Big Leagues When He Called Him Brito’s messenger to join the new Blue,

And as the new little angel, Estefi is definitely adaptable to everything she has to offer. Even if it means, at times, going through some trouble when it’s time to change and go on air is great.


Read Full News