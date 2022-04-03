Estelle Harris, best known for her role in ‘Seinfeld’, has died at the age of 93

Harris, whose distinctive voice was sought after in a variety of roles, played the unforgettable ’90s sitcom Estelle Costanza, who often feuded with her on-screen husband, Jerry Stiller, and their imaginary son, Jason Alexander.

His son, Glenn Harris, said in a statement provided by his agent Michael Eisenstadt, “It is with the greatest regret and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed away today, leaving a hole in my heart to describe It’s too deep.” “His kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unmatched, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

According to the statement, Harris was born in New York City and raised in a small coal mining town in Pennsylvania. After moving back to New York, she married and had three children.

Harris began…