Estelle Harris, best remembered for her role in ‘Seinfeld’, dies at 93

(CNN) – Estelle Harris, the actress best known for playing George Costanza’s mother on the series “Seinfeld,” died Saturday, her agent told CNN. She was 93 years old.

Harris, whose distinctive voice inspired her to land other roles, indelibly played Estelle Costanza in the ’90s sitcom, often arguing with her on-screen husband, Jerry Stiller, and their imaginary son, Jason Alexander. Used to do

“It is with the utmost regret and sadness that we announce that Estelle Harris has passed away today, …


