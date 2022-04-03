Estelle Harris, George’s mother on ‘Seinfeld’, dies at 93

Estelle Harris, who carved her way into the hearts of millions of “Seinfeld” fans as George’s mother, Estelle Costanza, died Saturday in Palm Desert, California. She was 93 years old.

Her son, Glenn Harris, announced the death in a statement sent by Ms Harris’ agent.

In 27 episodes – beginning during the fourth season of “Seinfeld” in 1992, around the time the show became a pop culture sensation, and continuing until its final episode in 1998 – Ms. Harris embarrassed and harassed her son. , which was one of the shows. The four main characters, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and their father, Frank (Jerry Stiller).

During her character’s meltdown, often in response to petty talk and offenses of justification, Ms. Harris deployed a squeak whose death had the urgency of a hyena…