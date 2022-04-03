Estelle Harris, mother of George Costanza in Seinfeld and Mrs Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died at the age of 93

Actress Estelle Harris, best known for her roles in Seinfeld and Toy Story, has died at the age of 93.

She was best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld.

She was best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld. Harris also lent his voice to the role of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story films.

Harris’ agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed the actor’s death Saturday (local time) in Palm Desert, California.

As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris made a memorable stamp on her recurring role in the 1990s sitcom Seinfeld.

With her loud voice and humorously domineering attitude, she was the epitome of maternal resentment.

Harris often said that audiences from all backgrounds told her that she was just like their own mother.

“She is the mother everyone loves, even if…