Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ star, dies at 93

Beloved comedian Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza's unforgettable mother on Seinfeld and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story, died on Saturday of natural causes, his representative confirmed. His son, Glenn Harris, said: "It is extremely sorry and sad to announce that Estelle Harris has passed away today at 6:25 pm on Saturday. His kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unmatched, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him." She was 93 years old.

