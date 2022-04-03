Estelle Harris: Seinfeld and Toy Story star dies at 93

American film and television actress Estelle Harris has died at the age of 93.

Photo: AFP. Via Valerie Macon / Getty Images

She was best known for playing Estelle Costanza, the mother of George Costanza in the 1990 sitcom Seinfeld,

With an iconic high-pitched voice and short temper, Harris turned Costanza into a fictional mother who was loved by fans for her absurd outrageousness.

The star also voiced the animated Mrs. Potato Head. toy story 2He later returned to the role twice.

But it was on Seinfeld that Harris became a familiar face to many, appearing in episodes of dozens of Smash sitcoms over its five seasons.

Harris was introduced to the audience…