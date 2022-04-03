Estelle Harris, best known for playing George Costanza’s mother Seinfeldand ruffing that character toy story suffrage, has died, Although she appeared in only 27 of the 180 episodes of the long-running series, her performance as Ne Plus Ultra in the insane sitcom Moms made an indelible impact. He died at the age of 93, a few days before his 94th birthday.

Born Estelle Nussbaum in 1928 to Polish-Jewish immigrants in New York City, she moved with her family to Allegheny County, Pennsylvania at the age of seven, where she Allegedly It faced anti-Semitic taunts but found an outlet in theater projects. She later moved back to New York and married “window treatment salesman” C Harris, and put her acting career on hold while raising three children. a production of Come back, little one…