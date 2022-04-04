Estelle Harris, the actress who played George’s mother in ‘Seinfeld’, has died at the age of 93 – Australian Jewish News

Estelle Harris, Jewish actress who played George Costanza’s mother on the sitcom SeinfeldDied on Saturday at the age of 93.

Harris played the role of Estelle Costanza, George Costanza’s always outspoken and often upfront mother, on the sitcom from 1992 until the show’s finale in 1998. According to time limitGeorge’s mother’s character was named Estelle before Harris parted ways—but that wasn’t the only name that Harris shared with her onscreen character.

“I’m no different from Estelle Costanza,” said Harris Chicago Tribune In 1995, at his height Seinfeld fame. “I understand her frustrations. She needs to be separated from her husband. She will be more than happy to do her own thing. She doesn’t need treatment. She…