Estelle Harris, the star of “Seinfeld” and the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in “Toy Story”, has died. i was 93 years old

Estelle HarrisActress who shines as Jorge Costanza’s mother in the series Seinfeld and who lent his voice to “Mrs. Potato Head” in the animated saga toy story, He died this Sunday of 93 natural causes., This news was confirmed by his representative Michael Eisenstadt on the special site Diversity.

harris had a long career It began with roles in commercials until he made his film debut in 1977, but despite appearing in several films, His identity came from 1992 when he was part of the cast of the successful sitcom Seinfeld.

There, the actress stood out in the scenes she had to take part in, mainly in the scenes in which she interacted with her imaginary son George, played by Jason Alexander, and her husband…