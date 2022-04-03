Estelle Harris, whose acting credits include ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’, has died

Updated April 3, 2022 at 3:38PM ET

Estelle Harris, who made TV history as George Costanza’s mother on “Seinfeld” and provided the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died at the age of 93.

His son confirmed his death in a statement to NPR on Sunday.

“His kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unmatched, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” Glenn Harris said in the statement.

According to the statement, the actress died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California.

Harris spent decades on stage and screen before making his “Seinfeld” debut as Estelle Costanza, partnering with Jerry Stiller George Costanza’s Parents as “A Show About Nothing.”

“she is…