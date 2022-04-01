Estimated snow is melting, but beware of winter rains

The far west of the country will see sunny afternoons, while the east will see winter showers. The thermometer will reach -2 degrees in Hautes-Fagnes, +4 degrees in the center of Belgium and +6 degrees on the coast. The north-easterly wind will become very strong inland and will remain strong over the coast. Gusts can reach 50 to 60 km/h inland and 70 km/h by sea.

The IRM has also issued a yellow alert for wind along the coast. It will be very cloudy initially this Friday evening and this night, but will gradually become sunny in the west. Some snowfall and intermittent rain will be possible south of Sambre and Meuse Faro and winter showers are likely to affect the coastal area towards the end of the night. Minima will be -5 degree in Upper Ardennes, -1 to -2 degree in plain and +2 degree in sea. Wind from north to north-…