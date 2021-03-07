Estrada vs Gonzalez 2- Live Stream Fight Night Show Dazn 13 March – TMT Daily

on SaturdayOn March 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, USA Juan Francisco «El Gallo» Estrada will meet Roman «Chocolatito» Gonzalez for the titles of WBC, WBA (Super) and The Ring in a 12-round super flying bout.

Event: Estrada vs Gonzalez 2- Fight Night Show

Date: Saturday, March 13

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

Arena: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA.

TV: Dazn

Online stream: https://juanestradavsromangonzalez.com/

In its first meeting in 2012, Gonzalez won a majority decision over Estrada for the WBA flyweight title. The win came during a run that saw Gonzalez (50-2, 41 KO) as one of the best fighters in boxing. Now, Estrada (41-3, 28 KO) is ranked in the game’s elite. He is ranked number 9 on ESPN’s pound-for-pound list.

When is Estrada vs Gonzalez II?

Juan Francisco Estrada is set to face the challenge of Roman ‘Chocolatecotigo’ Gonzalez on Saturday 13 March 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The fight will be over 12 rounds in the Super Flyweight division, which means the weight limit will be 115 pounds (8.2 stones or 52% KG).

Full fight card

13 March Who is fighting on the undercard on Saturday?

the division Boxer №1 Boxer №2 notes Super flyweight ( 115 lbs ) Juan Francisco Estrada Roman Gonzalez WBC Tech, WBA (Super) Tech, for The Ring. Light flyweight ( 108 lbs ) Hirato Kyoguchi Axel aragon vega WBA (Super) Tech, for The Ring. Welterweight ( 147 lbs ) Jessica macskill Cecilia breakhus For WBC Tech Women, WBA Tech Women, IBF Tech Women, WBO Tech Women, IBO Tech Women, The Ring Women.

Estrada has won 5 of its most recent fights, stopping 3 of them, running the distance twice.

In his final battle, he won in the 11th round against Carlos Cuadras in his WBC Tech Super Flyweight Championship fight in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, by a technical knockout in the 11th round.

Earlier, he won in the 9th round in his WBC Tech Super Flyweight and The Ring Junior Bantamweight Championship on 24 August 2019 against Dwayne Beman from a technical knockout in the 9th round at Centro de Usos Multiples, Sonora.

tale of the tape

Juan Francisco Estrada

Rooster Roman Gonzalez

Chocolate country Mexico

Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico Nicaragua

Managua Nicaragua Ages Age 30 Age of 33 The height 5 ″ 4 ′ (163 cm) 5 ″ 3 ′ (160 cm) the access 66 cm (168 cm) 64 cm (163 cm) the division Super flyweight

() 115 lbs / 52,16 kg ) Super flyweight

() 115 lbs / 52,16 kg ) Currency Conservative Conservative The title

WBC, The Ring (Super Flyweight)

WBA (Super) (Super Flyweight) Record 40 – 3 – 0

(27 KO) ४ ९ – 2 – 0

(41 KO) KO% 67% 83% Adopter.

Date, Time and Arena

date and time

Fight Night will begin on Saturday 13 March at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Amphitheater

The professional boxing match will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, USA.

Live broadcast

On which TV channel can I watch live broadcasts of Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez?

Estrada vs Gonzalez video preview

Who is Juan Francisco Estrada?

Juan Francisco «El Gallo» Estrada

Juan Francisco Estrada is a Mexican professional boxer.

Juan Francisco Estrada’s last battle took place on August 24, 2019 Dwayne Beman.

Estrada won by technical knockout (TKO).

Professional boxing record

Total fights: 43

Wins: 40

Won by KO: 27

Losses: 3

Loss by KO: 0

Draw: 0

Juan Francisco «El Gallo» Estrada Highlights

Who is Roman Gonzalez?

Roman «Chocolatito» Gonzalez

Roman Gonzalez is a Nicaraguan professional boxer.

The last battle of Roman Gonzalez took place on February 29, 2020 Khalid Yafai.

Gonzalez won with a technical knock (TKO).

Professional boxing record

Total fights: 51

Wins: 49

Won by KO: 41

Losses: 2

Loss by KO: 1

Draw: 0

Roman «Chocolatito» Gonzalez Highlights

Predictions: Who will win?

Latest aud

Estrada to win: 1/2

Gonzalez to win: 2/1

Draw: 17/1

Forecast

Who will win: Estrada or Gonzalez?

Estrada and Gonzalez are worthy rivals.

It is difficult to predict which of the boxers will win.

Nevertheless, I think Juan Francisco Estrada will win by unanimous decision.

Who is showing Estrada vs Gonzalez II?

Estrada vs Gonzalez II will be broadcast on DAZN in the US, while the fight will be broadcast by DAZN Global (UK) in the United Kingdom.

How do you stream Estrada vs Gonzalez II?

In the US you can stream Estrada vs. Gonzalez II via the DAZN app and platform. You can download apps for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many more. Note: If you pay for a full year of DAZN you save more than 60%.

1 month of DAZN is $ 19.99, while 1 year costs $ 99.99.

In the UK you can stream Estrada vs Gonzalez II via the DAZN global app and platform in the UK and most countries of the world. You can download apps for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many more.

The cost for 1 month is £ 1.99.

What are Estrada vs Gonzalez II doing

Juan Francisco Estrada is currently 8/11 (-136) to win the competition, while you can get 11/10 (+110) over Roman ‘Chocoletito’ Gonzalez if you are kinda upset.