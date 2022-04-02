ET Soccer | News | news-journal.com

girlsHenderson 2, Palestine 0: Tyler – Henderson scored two goals in the first half and goalkeeper Jordan Lybrand made several excellent saves as the Lady Lions scored 2-0 over Palestine in a Class 4A Region II girls’ football quarterfinal match in Tyler on Friday Won from ,

Kirsten Gasway scored the first goal behind the net on a rocket at 22:01 of the first half in the competition held at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

This remained until Jordan Williams scored 4:56 at halftime. He was assisted on goal by Annabel Orta.

Henderson (19-4-1), champion of District 15-4A, returns to Rose Stadium next Friday for Region II.