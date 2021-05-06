Eternal Love Story # Our Riansh (Chapter-15)

Chapter-15

In Vangre’s car:-

Vansh was driving the car while Angre was at the back working on his phone and Siya was unconscious on his shoulder, Vansh was stealing glances of Riddhima smiling and cold breeze was kissing her chubby cheeks and due to that one of her hair strand came on his face and was blocking her face from his gaze….. He turns her face towards himself and takes her hair strand from her face and tucks her behind her ear….. While he was doing that Riddhima falls on his shoulders while he was driving….. Fear of that she might wakes up…. He didn’t remove her but was still stealing glances of her……..

After a while:-

Vansh- Angre, tell me the time

Angre- Vansh, its 4 pm

Vansh- And how far is the checkpoint?

Angre- Its half an hour far from here

Vansh- Kabir and Aryan, especially Aryan be alert till now their family must had got to know about their disappearance and checkpoint will be completely busy… so keep your foolishness in your pocket and your smartness in your brain and then after that you guys may exchange it but till checkpoint keep it in your brain only

Aryan- Don’t worry bro, we are smart since childhood

Vansh- Doesn’t seem so

Kabir- Vansh, Riddhima?

Vansh- What about her?

Kabir- Is she still unconscious?

Vansh- Yes…… Why?

Kabir- Is she fine because she had fainted for more than 2 hours I guess however. Often it is a sign of a serious medical problem, such as seizure, serious blow to the head…. Or may be her breathing got hitched

Angre- Yaa…. Vansh we somehow first wake her up now or she might fall in some serious issue….. Because two hour is such a long time eventually everyone should wake up just after 2 minutes but she forget about minutes she had been in hours

Vansh- Yaa…. But if she attack us after she gain consciousness …

Aryan- Bhai, She had been unconscious for more than 2 hours I don’t think she will have any energy and before she ask any question Angre will make her unconscious again..

Vansh (stopping the car) – Ok…. Angre give me water bottle

Angre- Vansh….. I don’t have

Vansh- Ok…. Kabir we don’t have water bottle give from your car

In Karyan’s Car:-

As Vansh said Kabir was about to take out water bottle but Aryan stopped him saying to wait

Back to call:-

Aryan- Bhai let me find

Vansh- Ok….

After a while:-

Vansh- Aryan are you finding it or making it…. What’s taking you soo much time…?

Aryan- Act…Actually bhai we even don’t have

Vansh- What? ……. What rubbish you guys haven’t brought water bottle…. Good….Now tell what to do

Aryan- Bhai, there is one option…. But forget it… let’s think about something else

Vansh (pissed) – Aryan… We don’t have time just tell me the option

Aryan- No bhai…. let’s think about something else

Vansh- Aryan….. I am serious right now…. Now without further rubbish tell the option

Aryan- Bhai, give her CPR…..

Vansh (relaxing) – Ohk……. (Realizing) wait… what?

Kabir- Haan, Vansh you can give her CPR now….. Remember we don’t have time

Meanwhile Kabir, Aryan and Angre was chuckling as there plan was now on it correct path

Vansh- But, How can I?

Kabir- Why can’t I…..?

Vansh- How can me without her permission?

Kabir- Vansh, You need to give CPR not kiss her

Vansh- Yaa….. But then to

Aryan- No but- vut do it bhai…. Or Are you afraid of her?

Vansh- Vansh Raisinghania isn’t afraid of anyone

Angre- So do it na…….

Vansh- Ok…..fine….

Vansh holds her by her shoulder and lies her on his lap and leans to but……..

Meanwhile in RV Mansion:-

As the function was over so all guests had already left the Mansion an hour before. Ruchi and Sandhya were panicking as it had been more than two hours since they hadn’t returned while Veer was calling them and Sooraj was talking on phone

Sooraj- It’s my order cover whole Mumbai border nobody should be able to escape and find my daughters….

Saying this he hangs up the call and turns towards Veer and asks

Sooraj- Did it got connected Veer?

Veer- None of them are picking…..

Ruchi- Dad do you know which mall they went….

Veer- Yaa… We can check there and even the time they left it will be shown in CCTV…..

Sooraj- Yaa…. In message its written “The Infinity Mall” …….. But Veer according to law we can only see their CCTV footage when they are lost for at least 12 hours…. And here they aren’t here only for 2 hours

Veer- but Dad you are an IG Officer, you can easily use your post and make a search

Sooraj- I can’t Veer it’s against the rule

Veer- It’s ok Dad, but we can search in the mall even?

Sooraj- Yaa…. We can do that… So I’m outside you take Ruchi to her room and till then I’m waiting for you

Sooraj leaves and Veer moves towards Ruchi and Sandhya who were tensed

Veer- Mom, Ruchi don’t worry she will be back soon, remember last night even you were panicking and they were in club

Sandhya- But Veer….. What about your dad see him…. for him his rules are more important than my daughters

Veer- Mom even dad is tensed…and yeah when dad will be busy searching I will try to check the CCTV footage… Anyway Ruchi come and take rest and mom until and unless I come back can you stay back with Ruchi…. I don’t want to take any risk this time…. Please

Saying this he hugged Ruchi tightly

Sandhya- Of course Veer… she is my daughter and nothing will happen this time…. Don’t worry

He nodded and hugged both of them and then left them in his room and moved to his car where he saw his dad sitting and his elbow was on window of the car and palm on his head and he started driving

Veer- Dad don’t worry… they’ll be absolutely fine…. Last night you saw that they came late as they were club

Sooraj- but they had informed you and Ruchi, This time they aren’t picking up the call even

Veer- May be there phone went switched off….. Let’s see in mall may be they are there and yeah as you had blocked all the way to exit from Mumbai

Sooraj- Yaa…. But…….. Forget it

They drove to “The Infinity Mall” and then with the help of police force began their search without disturbing the customers

In Vangre’s car:-

Vansh holds her by her shoulder and lies her on his lap and while pressing her chest and leans to give CPR…. He heard a loud laugh and then saw Angre laughing like a maniac, he then made Riddhima sit again back and heard Kabir and Aryan’s laughter on his Bluetooth….

They came out of their car and then he saw three of them were laughing

Vansh- Why the hell are you guys laughing like a maniac?

Kabir- Vansh… Had you ever in your life entered your biology class?

Vansh- Yaa…. But why are you laughing?

Angre- because you accepted to give CPR…. Vansh use your common sense who give CPR when a person is just fainted…..

Vansh- but I thought that may be her breathing got hitched………. And Aryan said so I thought….. But what was need to say that then…?

Angre- Actually Vansh, when you asked us to bring those cars then …..

Flashback starts:-

Aryan- Angre, I’m getting bored… Aren’t you?

Angre- Yaa… So what can we do here even?

Aryan- Let’s play something…

Angre- Haww (opening his mouth wide)…… How cheap

Aryan- What cheap…. I just ask to play game

Angre- What do you want to play with me (keeping his hand on his chest)

Aryan- Hey duffer…… I’m saying let’s play truth and dare

Angre- We don’t have bottle here…… How will we play anything?

Aryan- Forget about bottle…. I’m giving you a dare…

Angre- What?

Aryan- So you will make bhai kiss Riddhima anyhow

Angre- What? He will hang me to death…… No I won’t…

Aryan- He won’t do anything and we will help you….

Angre- We??

Aryan- I and Kabir…. He only told me this dare…

Angre- Ohk

Aryan- Btw Angre….. Tell me the whole plan now actually at that time I was not complete senses

Angre- but I will tell this to Vansh

Aryan- Ok… ok… but not about dare

Flashback ends-:

Vansh- I won’t leave you three….. It was a prank

They get up and ran from there while Vansh was chasing them, while all were and laughing Vansh noticed something which shook him

Precap- Mumbai border

Do comment and tell me your guesses about the what made Vansh shook

Sorry for any grammatical mistake……

