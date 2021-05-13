Eternal Love Story # Our Riansh (Chapter-20)

Chapter-20

In RV Mansion-

Veer distributes the photos

Sooraj- Hmm…. Give their pictures to everyone in police station and yeah we will search them from tomorrow morning and till we don’t find them let that Ajay Raisinghania live peacefully….. After that he’ll be surely behind bars

One of the police officer- I have seen her somewhere

Sooraj- What?? Where??

One of the police officer- Sir….. Sir I guess….. No sir she wasn’t her she was actually married and face no sir …. Sorry she wasn’t the one

Veer (to One of the police officer) – Are you sure? You haven’t seen her anywhere?

One of the police officer-Yes Sir…. Sorry sir she wasn’t the one

Veer (to himself) – Thank God, I gave them the picture of there a bit younger one so none of them could recognize them….

Veer – Ok…. You may go now and we will meet you tomorrow in the police station

They all agreed and left

Sooraj- Veer you go and give medicines to Sandhya and I will come after taking an important call

Veer- Yaa…. I’m in your room with mom and Ruchi

Sooraj- Hmm… ..

In Sooraj and Sandhya’s room: –

Veer entered and Ruchi got shocked

Ruchi- Veer…. You scared me why you came so slowly you must have come with full jerk so that instead of getting scared I should have died here….. Idiot…

Veer- Ruchi… Actually I was walking so quickly that door got open with a sudden jerk what can I do in that… Dare you to speak about death after a lot struggle I got you

Sandhya- Veer…. Where is Sooraj?

Veer- Mom he is on call and mom by god you and your acting I swear if you could open your eyes at that time you should have seen dad’s panicked face… It was worth watching

Sandhya- Veer he is your dad….. Anyway had those eight exited Mumbai border and how are they

Veer- Yaa… mom, they all are safe

Sandhya- Had you personally talked to Kabir

Veer- Yaa mom…

Ruchi- He had talked to Kabir bhai, now you go back to sleep… After all you truly need rest as your sugar is still low

Sandhya- Ruchi, Had you three taken something

Ruchi- Mom we will eat in our room and about dad ….

Sooraj entered and heard

Sooraj- What about me?

Ruchi- Dad …. Actually where you will have your dinner?

Sooraj- Are you guys not going to each with me

Ruchi- If you want we will sit here only with you and eat

Sooraj- Hmm… That would be much better

Ruchi- Ok dad…. I’ll bring

Veer- No wait Ruchi….

Sooraj (chuckling) – He also wants to come with you….

Veer- Dad, no, I was saying you stay here I will bring

Ruchi- No, I’ll bring

Veer- I said sit I’ll bring

Ruchi- Ok… I you are saying this much go and listen you have to only bring not to destroy my lovely kitchen

Veer- Hahaha…. Very funny

Sooraj- Veer, Movie is over… Now go we are hungry

He left and after a while they ate their dinner and departed to their room

In Car:-

At 12 pm:-

Aryan- Kabir, where are we now?

Kabir- We are about to enter Hingoli

Aryan- Hadn’t we exited Maharashtra yet?

Kabir- No Aryan…

Aryan (yawning) – Tell me when we will exit

Kabir- Hmm….

After half an hour-

Aryan- Kabir, where are we now?

Kabir- We had exited Hingoli

Aryan- Who kept this weird name…..

Kabir- Should I stop the car and ask

Aryan- No no… People must be sleeping by now… You keep driving I will search on Google

Kabir- We hadn’t even exited Maharashtra and it’s around 3 place where you want to make Google search again…. God knows what will happen till we reach Darjeeling

Aryan (yawning) – It’s ok….Hadn’t we exited Maharashtra yet?

Kabir (irritated) – No Aryan not yet…

Aryan- Tell me whenever we will exit

Kabir- Aryan, if you want to sleep than sleep na… Why are you want to make me jealous? We know you both don’t know the route of Maharashtra so you both are still enjoying after we exit Maharashtra I swear these steering will be in your hands

Aryan- Kabir, Don’t swear on things which can’t happen…

Kabir- Aryan….

Aryan- Good Night Kabir, Drive safely

At 1:30 pm:-

Aryan- Kabir, where are….

Kabir- Aryan…. Now I’ll sue you up

Aryan- On what charges?

Kabir- On the charges of disturbing a sweet and cute boy who is driving

Aryan- Kabir, Don’t joke….. You are not a boy now

Kabir- Shut up Aryan

Aryan- Done….. Anyway tell me where are we now?

Vansh- Aryan, What you want to do by knowing because even if you get to know car’s speed will not change and not even the mansion will come here

Aryan- It gives more curiosity

Vansh- Curiosity killed the cat, Aryan

Aryan- Nothing will happen to me because we are far……

Kabir- Aryan get back to your work

Aryan- Ok… Kabir tell me where are we now?

Kabir- Not this Idiot, Get back to sleep……

Aryan- Kabir say na… please…. I love you Kabir bro please na….please na….. ok…. Tell me or or I’ll kiss you

Kabir- Chii….. How could you Aryan…. Won’t your would be wife feel bad

Aryan (bends a bit) – She isn’t listening bhai

Kabir- We had exited Washim

Vansh- Kabir, after reaching Amravati we will stop for some time till I bring something to eat and yeah I want to confirm that the car is ready in Indore or not?

They nodded

Aryan- Where is this Amravati and when we will reach there?

Vansh- Next place is that only there is one hotel which is for 24*7 then we will drive till 44 pm and then you guys will drive because I’m tired of driving since 12 pm and super hungry

Aryan- Even I’m…. God only knows how I am surviving… ouch

Vansh- What happened?

Aryan- A mosquito bit me…. she is too small and then to disturbing me … Btw till when we will reach there

Vansh- Till 2 pm we will reach that hotel

At 2 pm:-

They reached hotel

Vansh- I’m coming and yeah I need to disconnect the call because I have to confirm ok….. What will you guys eat you tell me I will bring first and then will go to pay the bills

Aryan- Italian pasta and 6 pizza with 7 cold drinks and….

Vansh- Aryan I’m single person I can’t split myself into two wait and I’ll bring in two time or you have to wait too longer because

Aryan- longer one is ok…

Angre- No Vansh….. Bring in two times

Vansh- Hmm…

Vansh leaves and enters hotel

Voice- You blo*dy idiot………….

