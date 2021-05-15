Eternal Love Story # Our Riansh (Chapter-22)

Chapter-22

After 15 mins:-

Vansh kept the phone on the car and put it on speaker

Riddhima woke up

Riddhima- Van… .. Vansh. Pan… Pani (water)

Vansh- Riddhima….

He removes her seat belt and then gave her water

Vansh- Take… ..

She drinks water

Vansh- How are feeling now?

Riddhima- Mujhe Ajeeb sa lag raha hai (I’m feeling too awkward)… ..

Vansh- How does that feel?

Riddhima- I’m feeling like vomiting

She opens her car door and moves out and Vansh follows her…. She pukes while her caresses her back

Vansh- How are feeling now?

Riddhima- Yaa… Better

Vansh- So let’s get back already it’s too hot here

Riddhima- Hmm….

They get back to car

On call:-

Kabir- Riddhima…. How are feeling now?

Riddhima- Kabir had you discovered some Magical potion

Kabir- What? Why?

Riddhima- How can you be invisible I can just hear your voice

Vansh- Ohh….Hosiyaar…. He is on call (pointing towards his phone)

Riddhima- Ohh… Sorry

Kabir- Riddhima…. How are you feeling now?

Vansh- Can’t you hear it from her voice

Riddhima- Was that question from you…. No…. So Good boys don’t talk in between…. So keep quiet and yeah finger on your lips…Thank you Kabir…. I’m feeling better now

Kabir-Ok….

Riddhima- Why are we here and what am I doing here and why Siya is sleeping and Kabir where are you?……….. (Shaking Vansh) Vansh tell na…… remove your fingers and say

Vansh- Woh we….

Riddhima- Where we are…? I remember I was last in Mumbai

Vansh- We are …..

Riddhima- Where is Sejal and Ishani and Yeah Aryan…..

Vansh- Woh ac

Riddhima- They must be with Kabir… Right na…. See how intelligent I’m …

Vansh- Yaa ok lis….

Riddhima- Vansh, Forget everything…..Give me something to eat you know I’m too hung….

Before she can speak further, Vansh takes out his handkerchief and ties it on her mouth

Vansh- Now speak….. How intelligent you are….. Intelligent you are dumb…… Since 10 minutes you are speaking ….. Doesn’t your mouth ache……. And yeah if someone ask questions that means that other one has to give its answer but no…. You …. You are only shooting questions….. Array…. For god sake Let me speak…..

Riddhima just nods

Vansh- Ok….So we are far from Mumbai and we had already crossed Maharashtra border…. Yaa you are right Sejal and Ishani are with Kabir and even Aryan is there and Siya isn’t sleeping she is……….

Before he can speak further he gets a call and he says….

Vansh- I need to take this call….. Angre, Kabir and Aryan tell her everything and yaa calmly…..

Angre- Ok Vansh….

Saying this Vansh leaves from car…..

Angre- Guys bhai left…..get up

Riddhima removes her cloth from her mouth

Riddhima- Angr… ..

She saw Siya moving….

Riddhima- Siya….. Why were you behaving like you were sleeping in front of Vansh

Angre- Riddhima wait… .Let me explain… ..

Riddhima- Yaa… was waiting for that only

Angre- Thank you Aryan you called bhai….

Aryan- I haven’t called I thought you did….

Angre- No I didn’t

Kabir- Aray Forget this…. Thank God that call came….

Sejal- Riddhu…. How are you?

Riddhima- Sejal I told now only to Kabir…..

Sejal- But that was for Kabir…..

Riddhima- Ok fine…. I’m Fine now…. Forget all this formality now…. Angre tell me now everything

Angre- Ok so now… no one will speak

They all hummed

Angre- Ok I repeat no one will speak

Siya- Now will you speak….

Angre- Ok listen Riddhima…. We are going to Darjeeling…… What’s your last memory?

Riddhima- I was about to enter in my car and then everything went black out

Angre- You didn’t remember anything after that

Riddhima (holding her head) – No….. My head

She- It’s ok… ..

Angre- Ok….. So Riddhu you went unconscious we will tell you everything but slowly till then just pretend to be normal in front of Vansh

Siya- Yaa…. Riddhu Mom, Veer bhai everyone is aware about us…. So they won’t be able to talk to us….

Riddhima- Why?

Siya- Riddhu you trust mom and bhai na….. We all are doing everything correct…..

Angre- Ok….. Riddhu listen I will make you inhale chloroform just behave like you inhaled it….. Don’t worry there won’t be anything….. You just have to do a drama and act like you are unconscious and don’t react on anything please like same they’ll do….

Ishani- Yaa Riddhu…. Bhai is even hungry so make him eat even

Kabir- Ok Riddhu…. Aryan is even here…. You were even asking something from him……..

Riddhima- Yaa woh…

Aryan- Forget about your question Riddhu di…. I’m in shock that how you made bhai quiet I mean he was like a scared cat what that say in Hindi….

Sejal- You mean “Bheegi bili” (scared cat)

Ishani- You don’t know Normal Hindi and talking in English……….First go to school…..

Aryan- Ishani, In Paris you were forced to stay in some school…..

Ishani- No why?

Aryan- No I thought you are in love with that school that’s why you are forcing me to go in that school….

Ishani- Hey… You….

Aryan- Btw…. Riddhima di…. Your sense of humor is just like me too good….

Riddhima- Thank you Aryan…..

Kabir- You guys speak slowly….. Get back after few moment…

Riddhima- Why all……….. I mean you are far from us what the need for Sejal and Ishani to pretend, Siya is ok. Because Vansh is here but why for them…..

Angre- But Riddhima….. He can sense it…

Riddhima- How…. He isn’t some eagle…. He won’t they just need to be quiet

Ishani- Yaa that’s the better idea….

Kabir- Even I agree….

Aryan- Ok…. Get to normal after few hours we all will be in same car so all have to pretend

Ishani- After this Kabir and Vansh bhai won’t drive

Siya- Yaa…. Actually they are driving from too much time…. Now

Ishani- Now Aryan

Siya- and Angre will drive from Indore

Aryan- When God was distributing us brain where were you Ishani…

Ishani- What??? What did I do now?

Aryan- To drive a single car how many people is needed…..

Ishani- Single

Aryan- What do you think car will do with you being Single or committed

Ishani- Now I need to ask where were you when God was distributing brains to us?

Aryan- Why?

Ishani- I’m not talking about being Single or committed Single means 1 person is needed to drive a single car and I know your question so you and Angre will drive the car with a break of two to three hours…. Dumbo

Aryan- Ok Fine…..

Angre- Guys Vansh is coming Siya get back…..

Siya- You are Idiot duffer…..

Angre- What I did now?

Siya- What was the need to sit here….Let Riddhima and Vansh be alone here….. From god knows how many hour I’m Sitting in same posture…. My neck is paining….

Angre- Siya…. Sorry

Siya- Meet me in Darjeeling…. I will teach you a lesson

Undo- Sorry

She gets back and

Angre- Riddhima please pretend

Vansh comes

Riddhima- Ok ……

Vansh- What ok….

Riddhima- They were telling me

Vansh (shocked) – They told you everything….

Riddhima- Yaa…

Vansh (shocked) – Is this your reaction…. I mean are… ar…are you ok…?

Riddhima- I guess I’m ok but you aren’t… Why are you stammering I mean last time you were saying that Vansh Raisinghania isn’t afraid of anyone

Vansh- Yaa…. Woh…

Riddhima (smiling) – Are you scared of me?

Vansh- What?? No…

Riddhima (smiling) – You are

Vansh- Shut up I’m not

Riddhima- You are…… Yess….. Vansh Raisinghania is sacred of me

Vansh- No…..

Riddhima- Anyway Forget all this I’m super-duper hungry….

Vansh- Ok What will you have….?

Aryan- Bhai bol to aise rahe ho jaise chappan bhog ki thali lekar aaoge (Bhai you are saying as if you will bring Fifty six enjoyment meal)

Vansh- Shut up Aryan……Tell what will you have

Riddhima- Anything I’m too hungry….

Vansh- Wait…. Let me see at some place

Vansh starts driving

Angre- Bhai we have those pizza and pasta….

Vansh- Angre those must have turned cold…… let me search some hotel

Riddhima- I’m super hungry till then let us have some pizza and taste pasta…. See cold drink is even here after that we will have something else if we saw….

Vansh- Ok fine

Angre passes her the boxes…. Riddhima opens it

Riddhima (exclaim like a child) – Pizza…. Yummie…

Vansh chuckles on this……… Riddhima takes a bite of pizza and moans on it Vansh smiles on her cuteness while driving and steal some glances on her which got caught by Riddhima

Riddhima- Haww…. Mere khane ko nazar mat lagao…. Khana hai to kha lo…. (Haww…. Don’t put your evil eyes on my food…. If you want you can have it)

Vansh- How can I………. I have to drive

Riddhima- Yaa…. Wait

She takes another bite and then made Vansh eat it and they continued to share and then some cheese of pizza fell on Vansh’s beard which he didn’t noticed as he was busy in stealing glances

Riddhima removed it and then continued feeding him and then she opened Pasta and then smelled it

Riddhima- Yuck…. I guess it caught rancidity

Aryan- What’s that..?

Riddhima- Aryan I guess no you truly need to go to school

Vansh- When some food smells bad after being kept in open for sometime

Aryan- Ok….

Kabir- Aryan I know you were aware about it….So what was need to ask…

Aryan- I thought romance got overdosed so it needed to be broken…..

Vansh- Shut up Aryan

Riddhima- Btw Vansh where is my phone….?

Precap- Riddhima shouted

Sorry for any grammatical mistake………….