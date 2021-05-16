Eternal Love Story # Our Riansh (Chapter-23)

So @Ayesha Happy Birthday to you …… …..Many Many happy returns of the day……….. May all your wish comes true….. Have a fantastic day and a fantastic year to come…………
So before we start I want to ask something that when I will start flashback what do you guys want me to do detailed one or a short chapter over it…..Please tell I am confused
Chapter-23
While driving:-
Riddhima- Btw Vansh where is my phone….?
Vansh saw Angre’s face who was trying to hold on his laughter….. Vansh then saw Riddhima who was continuously looking at him with a question mark look
Aryan- Yaaa….. Bhai tell btw Riddhima why do you wanna know about your phone …… It must had
Riddhima- How can you say like that Aryan it wasn’t just my phone it was my lucky charm……. I got that from my own salary
Vansh- Salary? You do a job
Riddhima- No actually In Paris, I and Ishani, Sejal and Siya owns a small café “Day dream Café”
Aryan, Kabir and Angre (shocked) – “Day dream Café”
Riddhima- Yaa….. But why you guys gave that reaction
Angre- Who named that café?
Riddhima- I did……why?
Aryan- No but may we know why?
Riddhima- Even I don’t know I was just thinking then it came across my mind so we kept…..
Vansh- Guys stop your questionnaire and you continue
Riddhima- Yaa…. So after working there we gained our first month income I bought that phone using my pocket money and Ishani bought a watch Sejal a novel and Siya a guitar….
Vansh- That’s good
Riddhima- Vansh….. Where is my phone?
Vansh (scared) – Actually I threw it……
Riddhima- Ok…..wait…. What…… Where you threw my phone…….It was my lucky charm….Yaa…. That’s different thing that it was on a verge of being on its pyre….but why you threw my phone
Vansh (scared) – I not only threw it ….. Act….Actually I burnt it also…. Sorry
Riddhima (shouted) – Whaaaaaaaaattttttttt?
Due to such a loud voice, Vansh stops the car with a jerk and all kept their hands on their ears and Siya clutched Angre’s hand tightly
Vansh- What was that?
Aryan- Yaa………Riddhima you could have shouted a bit low….
Vansh- Aryan…. Forget it…… You are already dumb
Ishani (whispering to Aryan, Sejal and Kabir) – See Even Vansh bhai knows that you are dumb and idiot
Aryan (whispering back) – Really let me ask……
Aryan- Bhai, I want to ask something it’s too important
Vansh- Ask
Aryan- Do you really think I’m idiot actually I want to prove this to someone
Vansh- Then just say to that someone that’s already proofed
Aryan- What do you mean?
Vansh- That you are ………
Riddhima (shouting) – Shut up Vansh! Shut up Aryan! …… ..
Aryan (whispering to Ishani) – See he was saying that I’m not an idiot
Ishani (whispering to Aryan) – Oh Hello Mr. Aryan….First go to school then talk to me ….. Mr. Idiot Aryan
Aryan (whispering to Ishani) – Now If I ever went to Paris I will definitely search that school from where you learn this dialogue and even want to do my admission there
Ishani (whispering to Aryan) – Shut up Mr.
Riddhima- Mr. Vansh, You tell me why you burnt my phone
Vansh- Galti hogyi bhul jao (By Mistake Forget it)
Riddhima- Forget it……… that easily now you listen as we reach Darjeeling I swear that I’m gonna empty your whole bank balance I’m telling you…..
Vansh- Let’s see you won’t be able to
Aryan- Don’t underestimate girls bhai….. I have faced it….. Now I don’t have anything in my bank balance…. Ouch…..
Vansh- Again that mosquito
Aryan- Yaa…. Bhai she loves me a lot…
Riddhima- How do you know her gender…. That you are again and again saying “she”
Vansh- Ohh… ..Hosiyaar Sirf female mosquito he hum insaan ke khoon chusti hai…. (Ohh… .. Intelligent Only female mosquito sucks human blood)
Riddhima (anger) – What do you mean to say that I suck your blood
Vansh- Exactly…… See now how you are sucking my bank balance………But I challenge you, you won’t be able to do that
Riddhima- Don’t underestimate me….. You won’t be able to win
Vansh- Vansh never loses
Riddhima- See Aryan and then say
Vansh- But I’m different….. You will definitely lose
Riddhima- Ok I even challenge you
Vansh- Yaa….. But you can buy anything except phone, laptop or iPad or any communication device
Riddhima- Done…. I won’t (coming closure to him) Deal?
Vansh (coming closure to her) – Deal…..
Angre- Ok…. So you guys do your challenge and we will have fun
Kabir- Exactly, we will watch a live movie
Aryan- with Popcorn and cold drinks
Riddhima- Popcorn and Cold drinks…… Vansh… Stop somewhere I’m too hungry……
Vansh- Yaa Sweetheart wait….
Aryan- Bhai When it happened?
Vansh- What?
Aryan- You are calling her sweetheart…..
Vansh- Shut up Aryan… .Angre….
Angre- Haan Vansh… ..
Vansh- Search on net the nearest restaurant…..
Angre- Vansh, It is near, just 20-25 minutes from here
Riddhima- Drive fast as our challenge had began
Vansh- Let’s see even at last of all this there will be enough money in my bank account
Riddhima- Done
Vansh starts driving and soon they reached there
At 5:30 am:-
They were about to reach near the restaurant and
Aryan- Bhai, What do you think till when we will reach Indore……?
Vansh- Why? Why are you too eager to reach Indore?
Aryan- Like that only….eager to reach there so that we can take rest tired of seating on this seat…..
Riddhima- Exactly……Don’t you have a good Car
Vansh (to himself) – God…. How can anyone talk this much when they know that she is kidnapped…? If this is the state now then how will I handle her for damn 2 months…..?
Riddhima- Mr. Vansh comeback earth is calling you back
Vansh- I’m here only…. Let’s see Aryan as fixed we should reach by 12 pm, but now because of this Riddhima’s hungriness….
Riddhima (shouting) – Whhhhaaaaatttttt?
Vansh stops his car
Riddhima- What do you mean by my hungriness?
Vansh- Shut up….. You are hungry accept that
Riddhima- As if you aren’t hungry….. That’s the reason from last half an hour just by my one shout you have stopped this car twice
Vansh- Don’t give too much importance to yourself …. See outside restaurant is here
Riddhima saw outside and turned back to him
Riddhima- but Angre said that we will reach there in 20 minutes how you reached within 10 minutes
Vansh- Nothing is impossible for Vansh…..
Riddhima- Really…. Kya tum toothpaste ko wapas se tube mein dal sakte ho (Can you put back the toothpaste back in the tube)
Vansh- What? Why will I do that?
Riddhima- I do that….
Aryan- Riddhima di…. Even I do that…. That’s a real fun available for younger only Bhai can’t do that he has turned older now
Riddhima (giggling) – Truly felt so….
Vansh- Shut up both of you…….
Riddhima- Don’t want to move inside
Vansh- Come out and you guys wait here
Riddhima- Mr. Vansh, Be a gentlemen
Vansh- I’m but in your case how to be a gentlemen?
Riddhima- Simple…. Open the door
Vansh- Being too demanding can’t you do this much
Riddhima- No….. Not in a mood
Vansh- Really…..
Riddhima- Yes…
Vansh- Fine
He goes and open her door
Vansh- How
Riddhima- Good boy
They moved to go inside
Ishani- Are you idiot?
Aryan- Now what I did….
Ishani- I’m hungry
Sejal- Even I’m Kabir
Siya- Ask me….. I want to have something
Aryan- What will we say?
Ishani- I don’t know do something before they move inside or
Sejal- or Kabir I’m going to sue you up for sure
Angre- Ok fine, what will you have?
He- Anything
Kabir- Aryan, Stop Vansh
Aryan- Why me?
Kabir- because he knows you are a dumb
Aryan- What’s that logic?
Ishani- I’m gonna make your life illogical….
Aryan- Ok fine (shouts) Vansh Bhaiiiiiiii………… Riddhimmmmaaaaaaa Diiiii…….
Vansh and Riddhima comes towards their car and stands in the middle and they open there car glass pane
Vansh- Now What do you want to have
Aryan- Bhai we are hungry
Vansh- Are you guys fine?
Kabir-Yaa…. Why ??
Vansh- I mean just before three- four hour you have those many things and now again
Riddhima- Vansh it has been three- four hours I can’t live hungry for more than 1 hour
Vansh- Shut up….
Riddhima- Tumhara kya jaa raha hai? (What’s you going in that?
Vansh- Money…. Ok fine… I’m bringing and you will help me
They moved inside
Precap- Vansh’s jealousy
Do comments guys and tell me when I will start flashback what do you guys want me to do detailed one or a short chapter over it…..Please tell I am confused and that’s the reason I can’t move from here
Sorry for any grammatical mistake………..
The post Eternal Love Story # Our Riansh (Chapter-23) appeared first on Telly Updates.