Eternal Love Story # Our Riansh (Chapter-23)

Chapter-23

While driving:-

Riddhima- Btw Vansh where is my phone….?

Vansh saw Angre’s face who was trying to hold on his laughter….. Vansh then saw Riddhima who was continuously looking at him with a question mark look

Aryan- Yaaa….. Bhai tell btw Riddhima why do you wanna know about your phone …… It must had

Riddhima- How can you say like that Aryan it wasn’t just my phone it was my lucky charm……. I got that from my own salary

Vansh- Salary? You do a job

Riddhima- No actually In Paris, I and Ishani, Sejal and Siya owns a small café “Day dream Café”

Aryan, Kabir and Angre (shocked) – “Day dream Café”

Riddhima- Yaa….. But why you guys gave that reaction

Angre- Who named that café?

Riddhima- I did……why?

Aryan- No but may we know why?

Riddhima- Even I don’t know I was just thinking then it came across my mind so we kept…..

Vansh- Guys stop your questionnaire and you continue

Riddhima- Yaa…. So after working there we gained our first month income I bought that phone using my pocket money and Ishani bought a watch Sejal a novel and Siya a guitar….

Vansh- That’s good

Riddhima- Vansh….. Where is my phone?

Vansh (scared) – Actually I threw it……

Riddhima- Ok…..wait…. What…… Where you threw my phone…….It was my lucky charm….Yaa…. That’s different thing that it was on a verge of being on its pyre….but why you threw my phone

Vansh (scared) – I not only threw it ….. Act….Actually I burnt it also…. Sorry

Riddhima (shouted) – Whaaaaaaaaattttttttt?

Due to such a loud voice, Vansh stops the car with a jerk and all kept their hands on their ears and Siya clutched Angre’s hand tightly

Vansh- What was that?

Aryan- Yaa………Riddhima you could have shouted a bit low….

Vansh- Aryan…. Forget it…… You are already dumb

Ishani (whispering to Aryan, Sejal and Kabir) – See Even Vansh bhai knows that you are dumb and idiot

Aryan (whispering back) – Really let me ask……

Aryan- Bhai, I want to ask something it’s too important

Vansh- Ask

Aryan- Do you really think I’m idiot actually I want to prove this to someone

Vansh- Then just say to that someone that’s already proofed

Aryan- What do you mean?

Vansh- That you are ………

Riddhima (shouting) – Shut up Vansh! Shut up Aryan! …… ..

Aryan (whispering to Ishani) – See he was saying that I’m not an idiot

Ishani (whispering to Aryan) – Oh Hello Mr. Aryan….First go to school then talk to me ….. Mr. Idiot Aryan

Aryan (whispering to Ishani) – Now If I ever went to Paris I will definitely search that school from where you learn this dialogue and even want to do my admission there

Ishani (whispering to Aryan) – Shut up Mr.

Riddhima- Mr. Vansh, You tell me why you burnt my phone

Vansh- Galti hogyi bhul jao (By Mistake Forget it)

Riddhima- Forget it……… that easily now you listen as we reach Darjeeling I swear that I’m gonna empty your whole bank balance I’m telling you…..

Vansh- Let’s see you won’t be able to

Aryan- Don’t underestimate girls bhai….. I have faced it….. Now I don’t have anything in my bank balance…. Ouch…..

Vansh- Again that mosquito

Aryan- Yaa…. Bhai she loves me a lot…

Riddhima- How do you know her gender…. That you are again and again saying “she”

Vansh- Ohh… ..Hosiyaar Sirf female mosquito he hum insaan ke khoon chusti hai…. (Ohh… .. Intelligent Only female mosquito sucks human blood)

Riddhima (anger) – What do you mean to say that I suck your blood

Vansh- Exactly…… See now how you are sucking my bank balance………But I challenge you, you won’t be able to do that

Riddhima- Don’t underestimate me….. You won’t be able to win

Vansh- Vansh never loses

Riddhima- See Aryan and then say

Vansh- But I’m different….. You will definitely lose

Riddhima- Ok I even challenge you

Vansh- Yaa….. But you can buy anything except phone, laptop or iPad or any communication device

Riddhima- Done…. I won’t (coming closure to him) Deal?

Vansh (coming closure to her) – Deal…..

Angre- Ok…. So you guys do your challenge and we will have fun

Kabir- Exactly, we will watch a live movie

Aryan- with Popcorn and cold drinks

Riddhima- Popcorn and Cold drinks…… Vansh… Stop somewhere I’m too hungry……

Vansh- Yaa Sweetheart wait….

Aryan- Bhai When it happened?

Vansh- What?

Aryan- You are calling her sweetheart…..

Vansh- Shut up Aryan… .Angre….

Angre- Haan Vansh… ..

Vansh- Search on net the nearest restaurant…..

Angre- Vansh, It is near, just 20-25 minutes from here

Riddhima- Drive fast as our challenge had began

Vansh- Let’s see even at last of all this there will be enough money in my bank account

Riddhima- Done

Vansh starts driving and soon they reached there

At 5:30 am:-

They were about to reach near the restaurant and

Aryan- Bhai, What do you think till when we will reach Indore……?

Vansh- Why? Why are you too eager to reach Indore?

Aryan- Like that only….eager to reach there so that we can take rest tired of seating on this seat…..

Riddhima- Exactly……Don’t you have a good Car

Vansh (to himself) – God…. How can anyone talk this much when they know that she is kidnapped…? If this is the state now then how will I handle her for damn 2 months…..?

Riddhima- Mr. Vansh comeback earth is calling you back

Vansh- I’m here only…. Let’s see Aryan as fixed we should reach by 12 pm, but now because of this Riddhima’s hungriness….

Riddhima (shouting) – Whhhhaaaaatttttt?

Vansh stops his car

Riddhima- What do you mean by my hungriness?

Vansh- Shut up….. You are hungry accept that

Riddhima- As if you aren’t hungry….. That’s the reason from last half an hour just by my one shout you have stopped this car twice

Vansh- Don’t give too much importance to yourself …. See outside restaurant is here

Riddhima saw outside and turned back to him

Riddhima- but Angre said that we will reach there in 20 minutes how you reached within 10 minutes

Vansh- Nothing is impossible for Vansh…..

Riddhima- Really…. Kya tum toothpaste ko wapas se tube mein dal sakte ho (Can you put back the toothpaste back in the tube)

Vansh- What? Why will I do that?

Riddhima- I do that….

Aryan- Riddhima di…. Even I do that…. That’s a real fun available for younger only Bhai can’t do that he has turned older now

Riddhima (giggling) – Truly felt so….

Vansh- Shut up both of you…….

Riddhima- Don’t want to move inside

Vansh- Come out and you guys wait here

Riddhima- Mr. Vansh, Be a gentlemen

Vansh- I’m but in your case how to be a gentlemen?

Riddhima- Simple…. Open the door

Vansh- Being too demanding can’t you do this much

Riddhima- No….. Not in a mood

Vansh- Really…..

Riddhima- Yes…

Vansh- Fine

He goes and open her door

Vansh- How

Riddhima- Good boy

They moved to go inside

Ishani- Are you idiot?

Aryan- Now what I did….

Ishani- I’m hungry

Sejal- Even I’m Kabir

Siya- Ask me….. I want to have something

Aryan- What will we say?

Ishani- I don’t know do something before they move inside or

Sejal- or Kabir I’m going to sue you up for sure

Angre- Ok fine, what will you have?

He- Anything

Kabir- Aryan, Stop Vansh

Aryan- Why me?

Kabir- because he knows you are a dumb

Aryan- What’s that logic?

Ishani- I’m gonna make your life illogical….

Aryan- Ok fine (shouts) Vansh Bhaiiiiiiii………… Riddhimmmmaaaaaaa Diiiii…….

Vansh and Riddhima comes towards their car and stands in the middle and they open there car glass pane

Vansh- Now What do you want to have

Aryan- Bhai we are hungry

Vansh- Are you guys fine?

Kabir-Yaa…. Why ??

Vansh- I mean just before three- four hour you have those many things and now again

Riddhima- Vansh it has been three- four hours I can’t live hungry for more than 1 hour

Vansh- Shut up….

Riddhima- Tumhara kya jaa raha hai? (What’s you going in that?

Vansh- Money…. Ok fine… I’m bringing and you will help me

They moved inside

Precap- Vansh’s jealousy

