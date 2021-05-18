Eternal Love Story # Our Riansh (Chapter-24)

Thank you guys for your comments… I request silent readers to please comment, it motivates us….. As comments are too less….

Chapter-24

In Car:-

Ishani- Thank Kabir bhai, you saved us from starving….

Kabir- Most Welcome Ishu…..

Aryan- Oh Miss. Ishani, I was the one to convince bhai

Ishani- Oh Mr. You only called bhai, Kabir and Angre was the one to convince him

Aryan- Huh? Ehsaan Faramosh log (Ungrateful people)

Saying this he turns his face outside the window

Ishani (smiling) – Aww….. (In baby voice) Aryan humse gussha hai (Is Aryan angry from me)

Aryan (fake smile) – Nhi Hume to aap pe pyar aa raha hai (No I am falling in love with you)

Ishani- Ok…. I know…. Sorry Aryan… Forgive me (clutching to his arm) I missed you….Sorry

Aryan (smiling) – It’s Ok….. (Kissing her forehead) I missed you too…..

Ishani- Btw Kabir bhai I have an idea to make Vansh bhai jealous…..

Aryan- Oh Dumbo… There should be someone from whom he will get jealous

Sejal- There is…..

Angre- Who?

Siya- Riddhima’s boyfriend

Kabir- What?

Aryan- Who is willing to die….?

Angre- What is his name?

Sejal- Varun Sharma, famous cardiologist of Paris….. Riddhima respects him a lot as he helped her to come out of that trauma

Ishani- And she took that respect as love…… So….

Siya- Let make our first move to

All (in unison) – unite #Riansh

Meanwhile Inside the hotel:-

Vansh and Riddhima went inside and sat on the nearby empty table

Vansh- You sit here I’ll order something for you ….. Wait let me call the waiter

Waiter comes there

Waiter- Mam, what will you have?

Riddhima- A Veggie feast Pizza, Veg four cheese white sauce pasta, Capresse Salad and something Indian Yeah…. One plate Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav, Aloo Tikki, Chole Bhature and in desert Dahi Bade and a Chocolate chip

Waiter- Mam Anything else

Riddhima- No

Waiter- Sir You?

Vansh- No its ok we will share

Riddhima- Oh Hello Mr. All these are mine we won’t share a bit…. You order something for yourself

Vansh- All these are only for you

Riddhima- Yes…..

Vansh- Ok…. So you bring all these things two and yeah could you pack all those Indian food for

Riddhima- 6 people

Vansh- They are only 3

Riddhima- But they are humans they can also get more hunger….. You pack it for 6 people

Vansh- Ok…. First you bring pack things

Waiter goes to bring

Vansh- Why You ordered for 6 people

Riddhima- I told that they may get more hunger so….

Vansh- Oh Madam…. I can read your face tell me the truth

Riddhima- Woh…. Rest three are still in unconscious state…..

Vansh- So won’t the food get cold or it may get rancid

Riddhima- Why when they will wake up

Vansh- Around 2 pm ……

Riddhima- That means you will again have to stop at some restaurant

Vansh- Hmm….

Riddhima- You deserve it for breaking my iPhone

Vansh- Sorry for that

Riddhima- No way….. Challenge is still on

Vansh- Even from my side

After a while the packed food arrived

Vansh- You stay here and don’t go anywhere I will come back soon

Riddhima- Ok… ..

Vansh left

Riddhima (to herself) – Now he left, I can call bhai now and tell him about my whereabouts but I don’t have phone this Mr. Khadoos had burnt it

Suddenly a waiter arrives there with her order

Waiter- Mam your order

Riddhima- Thank you…. Ahh Actually I don’t have my phone and my husband is outside I need to call someone urgently could you give me your phone…. I will return soon…..

Waiter- Yes mam…. Take this…. (Giving her his phone he left)

Riddhima (to herself) – If he comes in middle, no no, I can’t take rest….. I need to inform Bhai or Dad….but if he arrives and on not finding me gets tensed then…… Idea

She took a tissue and with a marker kept in the washroom wrote on it

“Vansh I’m in the washroom, you continue with the food” and kept it on the table and left for washroom

Riddhima calls his dad first

In RV Mansion:-

In Sooraj and Sandhya’s room: –

Sooraj’s phone rang thrice but he was in deep slumber so Sandhya picked up his phone and went to outside in attempt of not disturbing his sleep and before she can pick it up it got disconnected she saw Veer coming out from the kitchen and moving to his room

Sandhya- Veer you woke up so early….

Veer (shocked) – Mom do my eyes look like waking up…. (almost crying) Mom from last night Ruchi isn’t letting me sleep…. At 12 she got the craving to eat Ice-cream so I brought from Kitchen and she ate and slept then again At 3 she woke up and said to make onion pizza for her….. I am confused she used hate onion pizza….. Now she is eating….. Now see I made this for her

Sandhya started laughing

Veer- Mom, You are laughing on my condition

Sandhya- It’s ok Veer, Don’t worry you have to face her mood swings for just four more months and how much you are facing she is facing thrice more than that

Veer- That’s the reason I love her the most Mom and I ….

Before he can complete his phone rang

Veer- Unknown Number…. (handing over the tray to Sandhya) Mom hold this please….

Sandhya- Yaa….

He picked up the phone but by mistake it went on speaker

Veer- Hello….. Who is there?

On Phone- Bhai…. Me… Riddhima… ..

Veer (shocked) – Riddhima? Whose number is this and how you called me….?

Sandhya signed to Veer to move to his room where she saw Ruchi pacing her and there

Ruchi- Veer?? What took you so long……… (Noticing mom) Mom you woke up so early …

On phone- Bhabhi… Mom?

Ruchi- Riddhima…. How are you baby?

Riddhima- Bhabhi I’m fine I just got consciousness ….. But who are they Angre was saying that they are taking me to Darjeeling

Veer- Riddhu You are safe with them….

Sandhya- Riddhima just stay with them and everything will be clear to you soon but right now your safety is more important

Riddhima- Safety …. What will happen to me Mom…. And Dad… Where is dad…? I had called him many times but he isn’t picking up the phone

Sandhya- Riddhima, Your dad is busy….. Sorry to say beta but don’t contact us for few months after that we will come to bring you all back….

Ruchi- Riddhu Don’t worry you are safe with them and just chill…..Ok…..

Veer- And yeah be Calm nothing will happen to anyone I assure you

Riddhima (crying) – I miss you all after a long time I met you mom and dad and again

Sandhya- Don’t worry beta… We also miss you

Riddhima- Take Care. Bye.

All (in unison) – Bye…. Take Care Riddhu

Saying this she disconnected the call

Veer- What’s wrong with these boys? How they left her alone? Let me call them

He calls Angre and after twice it got connected

Angre (on phone) – Yaa…. Veer bhai… ..

Veer (anger) – Veer bhai ke bacche….

Ruchi- Oh Be Calm Mr. Veer Mathur…. Don’t forget they are your BIL….. Ok…?….. Otherwise from today sleep outside

Veer- Ok….. Angre connect from all I wanna talk

He connected with Kabir and Kabir put the phone on speaker

Angre- Sorry bhai actually Vansh was here so I didn’t pick up the phone

Veer- Is your Vansh Bhai mad?

Ruchi- Veer….He is my big brother …. Now that’s confirmed sleep outside

Veer- It’s one of the same thing….

Aryan- How jiju?

Veer- Aryan simple… there I won’t sleep due to small sofa here I won’t sleep due to her craving

Kabir- So Jiju, You mean to say that Ruchi di disturbs you a lot

Veer- Is this the thing to ask

Ruchi- What?

Ishani- Oh Aryan…. What it’s there daily morning routine to fight and you are adding fuel to fire

Sejal- Exactly tell bhai why you called us….

Veer- Yaa….. So you idiots left Riddhima alone

Kabir- No Bhai, Vansh is there with her… No wait he came to give us food….

Veer- Exactly Saale Sahib (BIL) and in that time we don’t know how she got a phone and she called dad and me you guys very well that why we send you there and you are being fool

Aryan- Sorry Bhai…..

Veer- It’s ok…. Actually she is too clever

Ruchi- After all whose sister she is…..

Angre- Sorry Bhai we will take care of her

Ruchi- Angre bhai don’t give her chloroform she is already weak….. And yeah as I’m a doctor you may give her sleeping pills but not anesthesia after surgery not all but I would suggest not to give anything

Siya- We know di…. and we will take care of it….

Veer- Ok… Take Care…. Angre if anything important then keep updating us

Angre- Ok Bhai… Take care…..

After this they disconnected the call

Veer- Mom as you reach there please check if there is any call on dad’s number

Sandhya- Due to that call only I came out to pick up in attempt not to wake up his sleep but how will I know Riddhu will be there and…..

Veer- its ok mom…. Give me the phone and I will block the number

Saying this he blocked the number and then deleted it and Sandhya open the door to leave

Sandhya- Sooraj you here?

Sooraj- What are you doing here at this early I asked you to take rest

Sandhya- Yaa…. But Ruchi was craving to eat onion pizza so we made it

Sooraj- Ok…. Veer call on my phone

Veer- What happened dad?

Sooraj- I woke up to inform the forces to be ready we will leave at 11 pm for the forest…. But I didn’t found my phone

Sandhya- Forest? Which forest?

Sooraj- Aarey forest… ..

Sandhya (scared) – That same forest, No, I won’t let you all go there I don’t want to lose anyone else more

Sooraj- Relax Sandhya…. Nothing will happen…. Veer call on my phone

Veer- Dad it must be in your room

Sooraj- I checked you call on it

Saying this he called on Sooraj’s phone and from one hand took his phone from Sandhya and kept in his pocket

Veer (in himself) – Thank God I saw dad’s shadow on right time and put the phone on silent (to Sooraj) Dad it must be in your room come

In way to his room he removed the phone from silent mode and then threw it on couch and again called on it and it ranged

Veer- Dad see it’s here remember we ate dinner and you must have forgot here and don’t worry I’ll call the forces

Saying this he left for his room

Meanwhile In restaurant:-

Riddhima gave the phone to waiter and saw Vansh waiting for her

Riddhima- You haven’t started?

Vansh- Was waiting for you ….. You said you are super hungry….

Riddhima- Thank You……. Now let’s start

Vansh- From What?

Riddhima- Hmm…. (Taking a slice of pizza and forwarding to his mouth) Take this….

Vansh- I can eat by myself

Riddhima- I haven’t mixed any poison in it…. I’m also hungry……. Take fast…….

He took the slice and ate

Riddhima- Now what should I try….

Vansh- Try this pasta you haven’t ate this in car

He forwarded the spoon full of pasta to her

Vansh- Btw…. You eat this much food daily or today just in attempt to empty my bank balance you did

Riddhima- This much it’s too less I ate more

Vansh- Ohk…. (Mumbling) from her weight it didn’t seemed like

Riddhima- You said something?

Vansh- Yaa…. Do you want something else?

Riddhima- Wait…. No not now afterwards

Vansh- Afterwards will also be there

Riddhima- Any doubt

Vansh- From now no…..

And they soon ate and after paying the bill left

In Car:-

Vansh and Riddhima entered in the car and started driving

Aryan- Riddhu di ……

Riddhima- Haan Aryan… ..

Vansh (to himself) – Thank God she was safe in restaurant and we discussed what we need to do…..

Flashback starts:-

Vansh came to give them food….

Angre- Vansh, I don’t feel good to make her inhale chloroform

Kabir- Yaa, Vansh see how she understood everything easily…..

Aryan- So we can leave her like that only

Vansh- I understood that but what about her these munchkins…..

Angre- Who??

Vansh- Aray they Sejal, Siya and Ishani… ..

Kabir- Don’t worry bhai we will handle them…. Just like how we made them and in case if anything went wrong we will make them inhale chloroform and till then take Riddhima outside for a round she will even feel relaxed and in that way we will also reach Indore

Vansh- Hmm…. Ok…. Have it I’m going inside

He left

Flashback ends-:

Vansh thoughts broke by Riddhima and Aryan’s continuous chatting

Aryan- Di In which college you studied

Riddhima- “Royal College Of Art” we all studied there

Aryan- What was your subject?

Riddhima- As I told I love dancing so I chose dancing

Kabir- Solo or dual?

Riddhima- Sometime solo sometime dual actually depends on song

Angre- In dual who was your partner…..?

Riddhima- My Boyfriend, Varun… ..

With that shock Vansh stops the car with a sudden jerk

Riddhima- Are you okay?

Vansh- Yaa….. (After a pause) You have a boyfriend….?

Riddhima- Yaa… But I was about to breakup with him

Vansh- Ohh Ok…. But breakup Why?

Precap- Vansh’s jealousy and Indore’s way

Do comment guys and I made it longest one as I was not well yesterday so sorry guys….

Sorry for any grammatical mistake…………..