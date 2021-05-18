Eternal Love Story # Our Riansh (Chapter-24)

Thank you guys for your comments… I request silent readers to please comment, it motivates us….. As comments are too less….
Chapter-24
In Car:-
Ishani- Thank Kabir bhai, you saved us from starving….
Kabir- Most Welcome Ishu…..
Aryan- Oh Miss. Ishani, I was the one to convince bhai
Ishani- Oh Mr. You only called bhai, Kabir and Angre was the one to convince him
Aryan- Huh? Ehsaan Faramosh log (Ungrateful people)
Saying this he turns his face outside the window
Ishani (smiling) – Aww….. (In baby voice) Aryan humse gussha hai (Is Aryan angry from me)
Aryan (fake smile) – Nhi Hume to aap pe pyar aa raha hai (No I am falling in love with you)
Ishani- Ok…. I know…. Sorry Aryan… Forgive me (clutching to his arm) I missed you….Sorry
Aryan (smiling) – It’s Ok….. (Kissing her forehead) I missed you too…..
Ishani- Btw Kabir bhai I have an idea to make Vansh bhai jealous…..
Aryan- Oh Dumbo… There should be someone from whom he will get jealous
Sejal- There is…..
Angre- Who?
Siya- Riddhima’s boyfriend
Kabir- What?
Aryan- Who is willing to die….?
Angre- What is his name?
Sejal- Varun Sharma, famous cardiologist of Paris….. Riddhima respects him a lot as he helped her to come out of that trauma
Ishani- And she took that respect as love…… So….
Siya- Let make our first move to
All (in unison) – unite #Riansh
Meanwhile Inside the hotel:-
Vansh and Riddhima went inside and sat on the nearby empty table
Vansh- You sit here I’ll order something for you ….. Wait let me call the waiter
Waiter comes there
Waiter- Mam, what will you have?
Riddhima- A Veggie feast Pizza, Veg four cheese white sauce pasta, Capresse Salad and something Indian Yeah…. One plate Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav, Aloo Tikki, Chole Bhature and in desert Dahi Bade and a Chocolate chip
Waiter- Mam Anything else
Riddhima- No
Waiter- Sir You?
Vansh- No its ok we will share
Riddhima- Oh Hello Mr. All these are mine we won’t share a bit…. You order something for yourself
Vansh- All these are only for you
Riddhima- Yes…..
Vansh- Ok…. So you bring all these things two and yeah could you pack all those Indian food for
Riddhima- 6 people
Vansh- They are only 3
Riddhima- But they are humans they can also get more hunger….. You pack it for 6 people
Vansh- Ok…. First you bring pack things
Waiter goes to bring
Vansh- Why You ordered for 6 people
Riddhima- I told that they may get more hunger so….
Vansh- Oh Madam…. I can read your face tell me the truth
Riddhima- Woh…. Rest three are still in unconscious state…..
Vansh- So won’t the food get cold or it may get rancid
Riddhima- Why when they will wake up
Vansh- Around 2 pm ……
Riddhima- That means you will again have to stop at some restaurant
Vansh- Hmm….
Riddhima- You deserve it for breaking my iPhone
Vansh- Sorry for that
Riddhima- No way….. Challenge is still on
Vansh- Even from my side
After a while the packed food arrived
Vansh- You stay here and don’t go anywhere I will come back soon
Riddhima- Ok… ..
Vansh left
Riddhima (to herself) – Now he left, I can call bhai now and tell him about my whereabouts but I don’t have phone this Mr. Khadoos had burnt it
Suddenly a waiter arrives there with her order
Waiter- Mam your order
Riddhima- Thank you…. Ahh Actually I don’t have my phone and my husband is outside I need to call someone urgently could you give me your phone…. I will return soon…..
Waiter- Yes mam…. Take this…. (Giving her his phone he left)
Riddhima (to herself) – If he comes in middle, no no, I can’t take rest….. I need to inform Bhai or Dad….but if he arrives and on not finding me gets tensed then…… Idea
She took a tissue and with a marker kept in the washroom wrote on it
“Vansh I’m in the washroom, you continue with the food” and kept it on the table and left for washroom
Riddhima calls his dad first
In RV Mansion:-
In Sooraj and Sandhya’s room: –
Sooraj’s phone rang thrice but he was in deep slumber so Sandhya picked up his phone and went to outside in attempt of not disturbing his sleep and before she can pick it up it got disconnected she saw Veer coming out from the kitchen and moving to his room
Sandhya- Veer you woke up so early….
Veer (shocked) – Mom do my eyes look like waking up…. (almost crying) Mom from last night Ruchi isn’t letting me sleep…. At 12 she got the craving to eat Ice-cream so I brought from Kitchen and she ate and slept then again At 3 she woke up and said to make onion pizza for her….. I am confused she used hate onion pizza….. Now she is eating….. Now see I made this for her
Sandhya started laughing
Veer- Mom, You are laughing on my condition
Sandhya- It’s ok Veer, Don’t worry you have to face her mood swings for just four more months and how much you are facing she is facing thrice more than that
Veer- That’s the reason I love her the most Mom and I ….
Before he can complete his phone rang
Veer- Unknown Number…. (handing over the tray to Sandhya) Mom hold this please….
Sandhya- Yaa….
He picked up the phone but by mistake it went on speaker
Veer- Hello….. Who is there?
On Phone- Bhai…. Me… Riddhima… ..
Veer (shocked) – Riddhima? Whose number is this and how you called me….?
Sandhya signed to Veer to move to his room where she saw Ruchi pacing her and there
Ruchi- Veer?? What took you so long……… (Noticing mom) Mom you woke up so early …
On phone- Bhabhi… Mom?
Ruchi- Riddhima…. How are you baby?
Riddhima- Bhabhi I’m fine I just got consciousness ….. But who are they Angre was saying that they are taking me to Darjeeling
Veer- Riddhu You are safe with them….
Sandhya- Riddhima just stay with them and everything will be clear to you soon but right now your safety is more important
Riddhima- Safety …. What will happen to me Mom…. And Dad… Where is dad…? I had called him many times but he isn’t picking up the phone
Sandhya- Riddhima, Your dad is busy….. Sorry to say beta but don’t contact us for few months after that we will come to bring you all back….
Ruchi- Riddhu Don’t worry you are safe with them and just chill…..Ok…..
Veer- And yeah be Calm nothing will happen to anyone I assure you
Riddhima (crying) – I miss you all after a long time I met you mom and dad and again
Sandhya- Don’t worry beta… We also miss you
Riddhima- Take Care. Bye.
All (in unison) – Bye…. Take Care Riddhu
Saying this she disconnected the call
Veer- What’s wrong with these boys? How they left her alone? Let me call them
He calls Angre and after twice it got connected
Angre (on phone) – Yaa…. Veer bhai… ..
Veer (anger) – Veer bhai ke bacche….
Ruchi- Oh Be Calm Mr. Veer Mathur…. Don’t forget they are your BIL….. Ok…?….. Otherwise from today sleep outside
Veer- Ok….. Angre connect from all I wanna talk
He connected with Kabir and Kabir put the phone on speaker
Angre- Sorry bhai actually Vansh was here so I didn’t pick up the phone
Veer- Is your Vansh Bhai mad?
Ruchi- Veer….He is my big brother …. Now that’s confirmed sleep outside
Veer- It’s one of the same thing….
Aryan- How jiju?
Veer- Aryan simple… there I won’t sleep due to small sofa here I won’t sleep due to her craving
Kabir- So Jiju, You mean to say that Ruchi di disturbs you a lot
Veer- Is this the thing to ask
Ruchi- What?
Ishani- Oh Aryan…. What it’s there daily morning routine to fight and you are adding fuel to fire
Sejal- Exactly tell bhai why you called us….
Veer- Yaa….. So you idiots left Riddhima alone
Kabir- No Bhai, Vansh is there with her… No wait he came to give us food….
Veer- Exactly Saale Sahib (BIL) and in that time we don’t know how she got a phone and she called dad and me you guys very well that why we send you there and you are being fool
Aryan- Sorry Bhai…..
Veer- It’s ok…. Actually she is too clever
Ruchi- After all whose sister she is…..
Angre- Sorry Bhai we will take care of her
Ruchi- Angre bhai don’t give her chloroform she is already weak….. And yeah as I’m a doctor you may give her sleeping pills but not anesthesia after surgery not all but I would suggest not to give anything
Siya- We know di…. and we will take care of it….
Veer- Ok… Take Care…. Angre if anything important then keep updating us
Angre- Ok Bhai… Take care…..
After this they disconnected the call
Veer- Mom as you reach there please check if there is any call on dad’s number
Sandhya- Due to that call only I came out to pick up in attempt not to wake up his sleep but how will I know Riddhu will be there and…..
Veer- its ok mom…. Give me the phone and I will block the number
Saying this he blocked the number and then deleted it and Sandhya open the door to leave
Sandhya- Sooraj you here?
Sooraj- What are you doing here at this early I asked you to take rest
Sandhya- Yaa…. But Ruchi was craving to eat onion pizza so we made it
Sooraj- Ok…. Veer call on my phone
Veer- What happened dad?
Sooraj- I woke up to inform the forces to be ready we will leave at 11 pm for the forest…. But I didn’t found my phone
Sandhya- Forest? Which forest?
Sooraj- Aarey forest… ..
Sandhya (scared) – That same forest, No, I won’t let you all go there I don’t want to lose anyone else more
Sooraj- Relax Sandhya…. Nothing will happen…. Veer call on my phone
Veer- Dad it must be in your room
Sooraj- I checked you call on it
Saying this he called on Sooraj’s phone and from one hand took his phone from Sandhya and kept in his pocket
Veer (in himself) – Thank God I saw dad’s shadow on right time and put the phone on silent (to Sooraj) Dad it must be in your room come
In way to his room he removed the phone from silent mode and then threw it on couch and again called on it and it ranged
Veer- Dad see it’s here remember we ate dinner and you must have forgot here and don’t worry I’ll call the forces
Saying this he left for his room
Meanwhile In restaurant:-
Riddhima gave the phone to waiter and saw Vansh waiting for her
Riddhima- You haven’t started?
Vansh- Was waiting for you ….. You said you are super hungry….
Riddhima- Thank You……. Now let’s start
Vansh- From What?
Riddhima- Hmm…. (Taking a slice of pizza and forwarding to his mouth) Take this….
Vansh- I can eat by myself
Riddhima- I haven’t mixed any poison in it…. I’m also hungry……. Take fast…….
He took the slice and ate
Riddhima- Now what should I try….
Vansh- Try this pasta you haven’t ate this in car
He forwarded the spoon full of pasta to her
Vansh- Btw…. You eat this much food daily or today just in attempt to empty my bank balance you did
Riddhima- This much it’s too less I ate more
Vansh- Ohk…. (Mumbling) from her weight it didn’t seemed like
Riddhima- You said something?
Vansh- Yaa…. Do you want something else?
Riddhima- Wait…. No not now afterwards
Vansh- Afterwards will also be there
Riddhima- Any doubt
Vansh- From now no…..
And they soon ate and after paying the bill left
In Car:-
Vansh and Riddhima entered in the car and started driving
Aryan- Riddhu di ……
Riddhima- Haan Aryan… ..
Vansh (to himself) – Thank God she was safe in restaurant and we discussed what we need to do…..
Flashback starts:-
Vansh came to give them food….
Angre- Vansh, I don’t feel good to make her inhale chloroform
Kabir- Yaa, Vansh see how she understood everything easily…..
Aryan- So we can leave her like that only
Vansh- I understood that but what about her these munchkins…..
Angre- Who??
Vansh- Aray they Sejal, Siya and Ishani… ..
Kabir- Don’t worry bhai we will handle them…. Just like how we made them and in case if anything went wrong we will make them inhale chloroform and till then take Riddhima outside for a round she will even feel relaxed and in that way we will also reach Indore
Vansh- Hmm…. Ok…. Have it I’m going inside
He left
Flashback ends-:
Vansh thoughts broke by Riddhima and Aryan’s continuous chatting
Aryan- Di In which college you studied
Riddhima- “Royal College Of Art” we all studied there
Aryan- What was your subject?
Riddhima- As I told I love dancing so I chose dancing
Kabir- Solo or dual?
Riddhima- Sometime solo sometime dual actually depends on song
Angre- In dual who was your partner…..?
Riddhima- My Boyfriend, Varun… ..
With that shock Vansh stops the car with a sudden jerk
Riddhima- Are you okay?
Vansh- Yaa….. (After a pause) You have a boyfriend….?
Riddhima- Yaa… But I was about to breakup with him
Vansh- Ohh Ok…. But breakup Why?
Precap- Vansh’s jealousy and Indore’s way
Precap- Vansh's jealousy and Indore's way
Sorry for any grammatical mistake…………..