Eternal Love Story # Our Riansh (Chapter-4) – TMT Updates

Chapter- 4

In Paris-

Varun was making an attempt his greatest to not cry as it’ll make troublesome for each of them to go away one another. After watching tears in her eyes he stood up and hugged her to calm each of them. They had been hugging one another for a very long time after which he broke the hug and wiped her tears and mentioned

Varun- Riddhima…please don’t cry I don’t wanna fall weak…so was this the explanation why my child was unhappy from morning….proper?

Riddhima- Sure….I’ll miss you

Varun- I may also miss you child…however what’s the necessity we will speak to one another TMT……

Riddhima- Yeah and promise me you’ll video name me as effectively and that too TMT and yeah you received’t roam round your that intern buddy Kiara…..she is such a flirty woman all the time attempt to flirt with you……typically I want I might smash up her face in order that she will be able to’t speak to you with that garbage face of hers ….Dare you to even speak to her whereas i m not right here

Varun (laughing) – Okay….Okay…I received’t every see her …Comfortable now..

Riddhima (pouting) – No….I would like yet another factor that take a depart tomorrow

Varun (confused) – Why?

Riddhima(smiling)- As a result of at morning you’ll accompany me to mall for buying so as to carry all my luggage and assist me in suggesting garments…..So Dr. Varun Sharma….(forwarding her hand)Deal Executed?

Varun(shaking arms)- Executed…

After this they intertwined their fingers and moved to their automobile and left for his or her dwelling ….whereas in automobile they had been stealing glances of one another after which Riddhu’s dwelling got here in order that they hugged one another and bid a bye to one another

In the meantime in India-

After they left from the orphanage after giving cash for the charity after which they went to VR Mansion after which with Ajay they mentioned about their plan’s implantation and relaxation necessary factor………after which departed to their mattress

Subsequent Morning-

Vansh and Angre left for his or her work and as in night they should begin with their plan

Whereas working Vansh was reminiscing his father’s phrases

Flashback starts-

Vansh- What dad??? inform us we’ll absolutely try this

Ajay- Tomorrow his kids’s are coming from Paris….and also you all must stalk their kids signifies that not his son his daughter Riddhima with all three of her buddy, I heard that she is a chirpy woman and like to dwell her life to the fullest……so which means that you may simply stalk her TMT routine as she is going to all the time be out of her dwelling after which it’s good to kidnap her simply earlier than the courtroom listening to day and maintain her at any of our secure place together with her acknowledgement that you simply guys had kidnapped her

Vansh- Dad how can we try this it could flip disastrous if we bought caught

Ajay- I do know however that’s the one means we will get a enough time.

Flashback ends

Angre shakes him and says

Angre- Vansh are you occupied with Riddhima and Dad

Vansh- Sure…. Angre after we gathered her data yesterday it’s clear that she is harmless how can we stalk her after which kidnap her

Angre- That’s true bahi….however for dad we have to do that even I’m not understanding why do we have to kidnap her and even her associates and maintain her with us for greater than 2 months it may be even achieved in every week

Vansh- I do know Angre we have to try this however even I’m not getting why we have to kidnap her for such a protracted interval as a result of courtroom listening to may be simply shifted for months

They had been confused however they want to do this they accomplished their work and in the meantime Aryan and Kabir had been fully busy in gathering all of the details about Riddhima, Ishani, Sejal & Siya.

Whereas in Paris-

Riddhima, Ishani, Sejal & Siya left for buying with Varun

They broke the group as Riddhima and Varun had been in want of someday alone, They purchased many garments after which Varun and Riddhima left earlier and went to her dwelling

They entered whereas Ruchi and Veer had been spending someday whereas speaking to their little one who was in his mom’s womb and had been speaking

Veer- Ruchi you recognize it will likely be a child woman identical to you,…… my cute child

Ruchi- Okay…..From the place are these humors arising that it will likely be a child woman it will likely be a child boy and will likely be in my crew….He will likely be good-looking such as you however clever like me

Veer- No means I would like a child woman…Ladies are cute reasonably than boy

Ruchi- You by no means instructed me that you simply modified your gender how can a boy even say ladies are cute I all the time heard boys don’t like ladies

Veer- Child ladies are totally different they’re cute reasonably than you all, You all are like a wild cat all the time able to punish we mens and level out ours mistake identical to any opposition celebration taking part in in an election

Ruchi- Now I’m a wild cat you……………. now to that’s remaining I need a child boy who will likely be in my crew

She then sit on couch together with her cute pouted face and watching this Riddhima and Varun who had been standing on the doorway door began laughing whereas Veer watching Ruchi offended began making an attempt to calm her anger after that they left for packing

At 2 pm-

All had been within the corridor and had been about to go away simply then-

Siya- Riddhu, The place is Varun?

Veer- Sure Riddhu, he was with you while you had been packing and he instructed me that he would accompany us until airport?

Riddhima- Sure bhai Varun was with me, however he had already left as he bought an necessary name from hospital for a surgical procedure

Veer- Okay so let’s go

He mentioned to Raju Kaka (their dwelling caretaker)

Veer- Raju kaka…..maintain your self we’ll be again quickly

He nodded and so they bid goodbye to everybody(their mansion’s caretaker and servants) after which left for airport

Airport-

Their flight was one hour late in order that they had been ready for it

Then At 4 pm, the announcement was made and so they boarded the flight and left for journey…

In the meantime at INDIA-

All 4 had been in Aryan’s room

Vansh- Aryan you possibly can simply make your room a large number no……give it a glance

Aryan- What’s flawed bro…see how lovely my room is wanting

Kabir- Cute…..yaa truly how lovely it’s…..I ponder your can be spouse should needed to be proud on you for gifting her such an lovely room on her first evening

Angre- Yaa truly…..she ought to be given a bravery medal for dealing with such an lovely husband and room

Vansh- Guys we have to focus on for Riddhu and her associates

Aryan- Bhai You’re too quick, from Riddhima you modified to riddhu in only a single day…..fascinating very fascinating

Vansh(obtrusive)- Are we going to debate this over right here significantly ???…overlook it….Kabir had you broughtt……

whereas saying this Vansh’s foot bought on one thing and he slipped and fell on the ground

Vansh- Ouchhhhhhh!!!!!!! Aryan

They began laughing after which after someday made him sit on the mattress

Vansh- Aryan…..we’re gonna focus on this later however to start with we have to clear this mess in any other case subsequent time will likely be another person

They cleaned the room after which all sat on the mattress

Vansh- Okay so……….Aryan and Kabir had you guys introduced nay data for (obtrusive at Aryan)RIDDHIMA AND HER FRIENDS

Kabir- Sure Bro…..we bought some data however not too good

Vansh- Why?? You guys might simply get any data however why not hers

Kabir- Bro…she left for Paris three years again as a result of some purpose however earlier than leaving Veer had destroyed all necessary data of her from the file

Angre- Veer?? Who’s he???

Aryan- He’s Riddhima’s Brother, he’s Sooraj and Sandhya’s son, he’s an interpol officer and shortly to grow to be dad as his spouse is pregnant

Vansh- What’s the explanation of them to return again?

Kabir- Sooraj uncle had known as him right here for this case solely

Vansh- Okay….inform me about Riddhima like the place she goes, time, do she go in any public place

Aryan- Sure Vansh bro…..as dad instructed she is really a chirpy woman and loves to satisfy new individuals she is a Psychiatrist however goals to be greatest dancer even sometime earlier than or ought to say yesterday she bought first place in dance competitors in Paris and simply earlier than that she was about to get Kidnapped however should say she is a pointy woman She simply escaped from his clutches

Vansh- How in order that we will simply combat again from her whereas kidnapping?

Kabir- Day earlier than yesterday her outcomes had been about to be introduced however that day her school’s dean’s son’s well being bought worst so the outcomes had been postponed for subsequent day so everybody left even she too however she forgot one thing in that room so she once more went in auditorium after which somebody tried to kidnap her however she befooled him after which to save lots of himself/herself from getting caught he ran away?

Vansh- and in any case this Veer hadn’t taken any motion that’s fascinating………..anyway do she went to any public place

Aryan- Yaa…she goes to membership and mall someday alone someday with bodyguards or ought to say police officer

Vansh- Okay……..so we prepare we’re going to meet her day after tomorrow as police officer earlier than that as tonight their gonna attain India

Angre- In accordance with you what we have to do Vansh?

Vansh- What’s the time of their flight

Aryan- At 4 pm…..mild was scheduled to take off

Vansh- So In accordance with me….flight will reaach India at 1 Pm so at that they received’t go to their Mansion they are going to verify in a lodge…..that’s it we have to observe them until they verify in lodge

Aryan – Bro…what i used to be saying that simply to observe them why all of us must hassle us ……we will ship any of our males after them

Kabir- So you might be afraid that after waking up until 2 pm you’ll get darkish circles

Aryan- Noway Kabir……I’m a bodybuilder

Vansh- Yaa…a bodybuilder who can’t even maintain 10 kg dumble….

Aryaan- Bro….i can that day in fitness center i simply bought distracted

Angre- Distracted or was making an attempt to flirt with a lady

Aryan began obtrusive them and They began laughing which was later even accompanied by Aryan

Angre- That’s okay guys however what is going to occur once we will kidnap them they and there tantrums who will face them

Aryan- Clearly…..all of us

Precap- Again to RV Mansion and Social gathering

Guys!!!! Do remark and inform me your views on the story and I wanna inform you as from this episode two characters are on a protracted break i.e., Varun & Tara, Tara is perhaps seen in some upcoming episodes for couple of minutes or scenes however Varun will likely be on depart and all scenes will likely be of India solely

Sorry for any grammatical mistake