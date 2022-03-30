Ethan Hawke, the icon of independent cinema, comes to Marvel with the miniseries Moon Knight

A distant harmony begins to define itself, with rhythms and lyrics that speak of confession, of desperate hours and the presence of God in each “grain of sand” revered. The voice of Bob Dylan accompanies the character who appears on the scene sitting at the table, drinks a glass of water, breaks it, puts the glass in his sandals, stands up and walks away. so it begins Moon Knight, Disney+. But the six-episode mini-series available starting this Wednesday, March 30,

Brand new adventure from Marvel Studios, starring Oscar Isaac, He explains from that first scene that there’s also room for innovation, exploration, and what’s different, in the already famous universe of superheroes. This is confirmed by the fact that the person in charge of this intense opening sequence is Ethan…