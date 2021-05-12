Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – May 12th, 2021 – FX Empire

For the day ahead
Litecoin would need to avoid the $368 pivot to support a run at the first major resistance level at $390.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break out from $385 levels.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap any upside.
In the event of an extended breakout, Litecoin could test resistance at $410. The second major resistance level sits at $402.
Failure to avoid a fall through the $368 pivot would bring the first major support level at $356 into play.
Barring another extended sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$340. The Second major support level sits at $333.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
First Major Support Level: $356
Pivot Level: $368
First Major Resistance Level: $390
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $322
38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $265
62% FIB Retracement Level: $174
Ripple’s XRP
Ripple’s XRP rose by 6.31% on Tuesday. Partially reversing a 9.39% slide from Monday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $1.47957.
A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP fall to an early morning intraday low $1.35105 before making a move.
Steering clear of the 38.2% FIB of $1.2807 and the first major support at $1.1855, Ripple’s XRP rose to a late afternoon intraday high $1.48956.
Falling short of the 23.6% FIB of $1.5426 and the first major resistance level at $1.6137, Ripple’s XRP eased back to end the day at $1.47 levels.
At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was up by 1.38% to $1.49998. A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP fall to an early morning low $1.4740 before rising to a high $1.49998.
Ripple’s XRP left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.