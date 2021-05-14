LATEST

Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – May 14th, 2021 – FX Empire

For the day ahead

Litecoin would need to avoid a fall back through the $315 pivot to support a run at 23.6% FIB and the first major resistance level at $339.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break back through to $330 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Thursday’s high $336 would likely cap any upside.

In the event of an extended breakout, Litecoin could test resistance at $350. The second major resistance level sits at $360.

Failure to avoid a fall back through the $315 pivot would bring the first major support level at $294 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of the Second major support level at $270.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $294

Pivot Level: $315

First Major Resistance Level: $339

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $322

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $265

62% FIB Retracement Level: $174

Ripple’s XRP

Ripple’s XRP rallied by 8.67% on Thursday. Partially reversing a 15.2% slide from Wednesday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $1.36387.

A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP slide to an early morning intraday low $1.2000 before making a move.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $1.1483, Ripple’s XRP struck a mid-morning intraday high $1.38951.

While falling short of the first major resistance level at $1.4543, Ripple’s XRP broke through the 23.6% FIB of $1.2807 before hitting reverse.

The reversal saw Ripple’s XRP fall back through the 23.6% FIB to $1.22 levels before a late rebound to $1.36 levels.

At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was up by 0.12% to $1.36556. A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP fall to an early morning low $1.35526 before rising to a high $1.37498.

Ripple’s XRP left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
52
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top