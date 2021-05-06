Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – May 6th, 2021 – FX Empire

For the day ahead

Litecoin would need to avoid a fall through the $339 pivot to support a run at the first major resistance level at $377.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break out from Wednesday’s high $360.00.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap any upside.

In the event of an extended breakout, Litecoin could test resistance at $400. The second major resistance level sits at $398.

Failure to avoid a fall through the $339 pivot would bring the first major support level at $318 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$300. The Second major support level sits at $280.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $318

Pivot Level: $339

First Major Resistance Level: $377

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $250

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $207

62% FIB Retracement Level: $138

Ripple’s XRP

Ripple’s XRP rallied by 16.17% on Wednesday. Reversing a 10.85% slide from Tuesday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $1.61348.

A bearish start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP slide to an early morning intraday low $1.36874 before making a move.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $1.2899, Ripple’s XRP rallied to a late intraday high $1.62749.

Ripple’s XRP broke through the first major resistance level at $1.5228 and the 23.6% FIB of $1.5426 before easing back.

The pullback saw Ripple’s XRP fall back sub-$1.60 levels before briefly revisiting $1.62 levels.

At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was up by 1.42% to $1.63637. A bullish start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP rise from an early morning low $1.61515 to a high $1.64553.

Ripple’s XRP left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.