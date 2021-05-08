Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – May 8th, 2021 – FX Empire

For the day ahead
Litecoin would need to avoid a fall back through the $351 pivot to support a run at the first major resistance level at $368.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break out from $365 levels.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s new swing hi $372.88 would likely cap any upside.
In the event of an extended breakout, Litecoin could test resistance at $400. The second major resistance level sits at $390.
Failure to avoid a fall back through the $351 pivot would bring the first major support level at $328 into play.
Barring an extended sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$310. The Second major support level at $311 should limit the downside.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
First Major Support Level: $328
Pivot Level: $351
First Major Resistance Level: $368
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $291
38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $240
62% FIB Retracement Level: $158
Ripple’s XRP
Ripple’s XRP fell by 1.44% on Friday. Following on from a 0.68% loss on Thursday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $1.58105.
A bearish start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP fall to an early morning intraday low $1.50786.
The reversal saw Ripple’s XRP fall through the 23.6% FIB of $1.5426 before making a move.
Finding support at the first major support level at $1.5079, Ripple’s XRP rallied to a mid-day intraday high $1.69467.
Falling short of the first major resistance level at $1.7326, Ripple’s XRP fell back through the 23.6% FIB of $1.5426.
Finding late support, however, Ripple’s XRP closed out the day at $1.58 levels.
At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was up by 0.02% to $1.58136. A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP rise to an early morning high $1.59005 before falling to a low $1.56369.
Ripple’s XRP left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.