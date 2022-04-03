Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa and Kenyan Judith Jeptum win

Ethiopian Deso Gelmisa won the 45th edition of the Paris Marathon in the men’s section on Sunday, ahead of compatriot Cefu Tura, second in three seconds, and third, Frenchman Morhad Amdouni, setting a new French record. On the women’s side, Kenyan Judith Jeptum won, breaking a new record.

Gelmisa won at the end of 42.195 km with a time of 2 hours 05 minutes 07 seconds, ahead of compatriots Sefu Tura (2 hours 05 minutes 10 seconds) and Amdouni (2 hours 05 minutes 22 seconds).

“I’m so happy,” Gelmisa responded calmly after defeating her compatriot Tura,…