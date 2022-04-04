Etienne – Om: Olympic Marseille victory, match summary

16:53 – AS Saint-Etienne fall at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (2-4)

An undeniable dominance in terms of ball possession (76% against 24%), total shots on target in his favor (6 shots on target against 2), and of course the advantage on the mark (2-4): Olympic Marseilles led this confrontation well. AS Saint-Etienne will have to give another performance hoping to improve during the next time frame.