The introduction of a possible tax on flights within the EU will lead to job layoffs along with an increase in ticket prices.

TookThe EU’s “Fit for 55” climate plan, which specifically provides for additional taxes on intra-European flights, poses a serious threat to the European aviation sector’s competitiveness and employment, giant Lufthansa said on Monday in Frankfurt and Be warned with Munich airports. If the branch says it supports the European Commission’s climate objectives, the plan proposals constitute “a risk not only to airlines, but to airports and therefore to the entire European aviation sector”.