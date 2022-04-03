EU prepares further sanctions against Russia after apparent atrocities near Kyiv

The European Union is preparing to impose more sanctions against Moscow after reports emerged of atrocities in the wake of Russia’s military withdrawal from the outskirts of Kyiv.

European Council President Charles Michel said further sanctions were “on their way” in response to Russia’s actions in Buka, a city about 25 km northwest of central Kyiv that was under Russian occupation until recently.

“Shocked to see pictures of atrocities committed by Russian forces in the Kyiv Free Zone,” Michel said on Twitter on Sunday. “Further EU sanctions and support are on their way. The EU is assisting Ukraine and NGOs in gathering the necessary evidence to pursue them in international courts.

EU ambassadors are expected to discuss a new round of measures on Wednesday,…