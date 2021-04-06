LATEST

EU Says On Track For Late Summer ‘community Immunity’ – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
EU Says On Track For Late Summer 'community Immunity' - Times Of India - Tech Kashif

BRUSSELS: The European Commission believes Europe is on track to achieve “community immunity” to Covid-19 by late summer thanks to speeded-up vaccination dose deliveries, a spokesman said Tuesday.
The EU should meet its mid-September target of fully inoculating most of its adult population, given that deliveries over the next three months should be more than triple those of the first quarter, Stefan de Keersmaecker told journalists.
“We believe that, on the basis of this, we will have enough doses of the vaccine to reach our very important target of about 70 percent of the adult population,” he said.
“That would leave us in a situation where we have sufficient community immunity to fight the virus.”
He confirmed commission figures showing that first quarter vaccine deliveries to the 27-nation bloc amounted to 107 million doses — far below what was expected.
But there should be “about 300 to 360 million doses” supplied between now and the end of June. The EU has a total population of 450 million, of which 365 million are adults.
To reach the 70 percent adult population target, 255 million people would need to be fully vaccinated — meaning two jabs in most cases, or just one jab with the Janssen vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.
According to a confidential document used by EU diplomats to monitor vaccine deliveries, seen by AFP, 23 of the 27 member states should have vaccinated more than half of their populations based on total deliveries in the first half of this year.
The under-supply of promised doses from AstraZeneca, the subject of a very public row between the firm and the European Commission, meant a stuttering start to the vaccination rollout.
But, with Pfizer bringing some deliveries of its doses forward and the Janssen jabs about to start, there is increasing confidence that the EU will drive forward strongly in the second quarter.
Even concerns surrounding the possibility of a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare blood clot affecting the brain are unlikely to derail that projection, given the growing supply of the other vaccines.
On that issue, the commission spokesman could not confirm that a European Medicines Agency official, Marco Cavaleri, told an Italian newspaper that the EU regulator had confirmed the link to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The EMA was studying the issue, de Keersmaecker said, and “we expect indeed that the EMA will come up with further information”.

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
762
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
761
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
753
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
736
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
730
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
723
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
681
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
651
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
612
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
607
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top