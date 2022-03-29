Eugene Melnick, owner of the Ottawa Senators, dies at age 62 after illness

Eugene Melnick, owner of the Ottawa Senators, has died of the disease, the team said Monday night. He was 62 years old.

The senators made the announcement on Monday night. The cause of death could not be immediately ascertained.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene Melnick and the Ottawa Senators Hockey Organization announce his passing on March 28, 2022 following an illness,” the team said in a statement. “Eugene never wavered in his desire and commitment to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation’s capital.

“Under his ownership, the Senators played in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2007 and the Conference Finals in 2017. Eugene was confident that the current team of talented players and coaching staff that he and his organization challenged for and eventually delivered.. .