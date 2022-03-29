Eugene Melnik: owner of Ottawa Senators dies 62

Eugene Melnick, the longtime owner of the Ottawa Senators, has died at the age of 62.

In a statement late Monday, senators said Melnick died on Monday after he faced the disease “with determination and courage.” The team said he died peacefully surrounded by his family.

Melnik pulled the Senators out of bankruptcy in 2003 with the team’s home field in Kanata. The team played under his ownership in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2007 and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017.

“Eugene has never wavered in his desire and commitment to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation’s capital,” the team said in a statement. “Eugene was confident that the current team of talented players and coaching staff that he and his organization had built would challenge and ultimately fulfill their …