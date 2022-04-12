Euphoria stars, they’re just like us! Jacob Elordi seen drinking coffee at Florian’s in Carlton North

The extremely tall and incredibly troubled Australian actor Jacob Elordi is known for portraying a character we collectively hate in a show full of characters we can’t help but love: wildly Nate Jacobs on the Popular HBO High-School Drama enthusiasm, (Earlier, he shot to fame on the sappy Netflix franchise kissing booth,

Brisbane-born Elordi, who went to school in Melbourne and recently attended (and presented) the Oscars recently getting around melbourne, This morning he was spotted at one of our favorite new cafes, The Florian’s at Carlton North, sipping coffee and breaking down a breakfast of soft boiled eggs and bacon.

Clearly upset, one of the cafe’s team members took to Instagram to share the news: “JACOB FUCKING ELORDI AT FLORIAN AND YES I TAKE IT…