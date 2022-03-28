Euphoria’s Zendaya, Hunter Schaefer and Barbie Ferreira look glamorous at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

He is best known for his performance in the popular HBO drama Euphoria.

And Zendaya, Hunter Schaefer and Barbie Ferreira were the epitome of glamour as they stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night.

Actress Zendaya, 25, cut a dapper figure in a stunning black suit that teamed with flared trousers and a tailored jacket with padded shoulders.

Stunner: Zendaya was the epitome of glamour as she stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday.

She paired her outfit with a dark pink collared shirt and a tie as she rocked several fierce poses as she arrived at the event.

The singer who plays Rue Bennett…