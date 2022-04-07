Euro 2022: New jersey for the Red Flames, with a distinctive design

The Belgian Football Association on Thursday unveiled the new Red Flames jersey that Belgium will wear for the European Championship next July.

Home and Away jackets unveiled Tessa Vallarte And amber tysiak National women’s team on social networks. The “home” jersey will be black while the “away” jersey will be ocher. Designed by a renowned German firm, the jersey is made from recycled marine plastic.

This is the first time the flames have their own design. Previously, the jersey was similar to the Red Devils.

,This approach aims to highlight the important and ambitious development of women’s football in Belgium, with black as the core color to emphasize this message even more.“Belgium explains the Union.

,It’s always nice to play in a new outfit. It is even more true now that we have…