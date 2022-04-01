Euro today in Argentina: how much is it trading on Friday, April 1

The Euro today, 1 April operates at 118.92 for buy and 126.82 for sell. This value shows that the currency is unchanged from the previous day.

According to information published by the Central Bank, the euro has shown an upward trend with an increase of 1.20 percent in the last five trading days, as it started the period with a price of 117.51 ​​for buy and 125.41 for sell. . ,

When analyzing the currency’s performance throughout the year, it can be seen that the price of the euro has increased by 4.57 percent; Compared to earlier days of the year when Blackboard showed 113.72.

DOLLAR BID FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 1

For its part, the official dollar is trading at 109.92 for buy and 116.45 for sale,…