Euromillions Results & Draws LIVE: Winning Lottery Numbers Tuesday, March 29

It is Tuesday evening which means it is almost time for another EuroMillions draw.

To play, you must pick up your lottery ticket before 7.30 pm and choose five prime numbers and two lucky stars.

Tonight (29 March), there is £34m million to win. You have to match all five numbers and both lucky stars to get the jackpot prize.

But you can still take home a large amount of cash by matching a small number. With each ticket, you will also be entered into the Millionaire Maker Draw which will turn one lucky ticket holder into a millionaire if their raffle code is chosen.

If you missed your chance to play, don’t worry, as you’ll be able to purchase tickets for Friday’s draw after tonight’s winning numbers are announced. Tonight we will tell about the results…