EuroMillions results LIVE tonight: Winning National Lottery numbers for Friday 1 April

Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is a massive £45m jackpot, which means you can retire right away and start making all your dreams come true.

The results for EuroMillions and Thunderball will be revealed as soon as it is here.

Think about what else you can do with all that cash you can travel the world, treat your family and friends, or donate to charity.

If you chose tonight’s winning numbers, all of these options will be open to you and more.

So here are the all-important numbers, good luck!

The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday, costs £2.50 a ticket and includes automatic entry into the UK Millionaire Maker draw, which creates new UK millionaires every week with a guarantee.

The jackpot can grow up to €190million (approximately £167million).