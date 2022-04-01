EuroMillions Results Live: Winning Lottery Numbers for Friday, April 1

Another week, another chance to be a lottery winner.

Ready to grab a massive £14m tonight.

It’s enough to take your very own private jet, luxury mansion and enjoy a lifetime of five-star vacations all year round.

The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday, costs £2.50 a ticket and includes automatic entry into the UK Millionaire Maker draw, which creates new UK millionaires every week with a guarantee.

We will bring you the results here as soon as they are available.

Find the winning numbers below and most importantly, good luck!

Tonight’s winning lotto numbers are: 22 18 12 32 14 and thunderball is: 1 1