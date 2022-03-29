EuroMillions results LIVE: winning numbers for the mega €40 million jackpot

EuroMillions fever has hit Ireland as the jackpot moves towards a mega €40 million.

Thousands of Irish players tried their luck for Tuesday night’s draw, but there were no major winners.

There was no winner of the jackpot, although over 37,000 players in Ireland won prizes between EuroMillions and Plus Games.

EuroMillions is a lottery game in which players from participating countries can win huge prizes – such as Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

To play, you choose five numbers from 1 to 50 and two lucky star numbers from 1 to 12.

The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 13, while the odds of winning…