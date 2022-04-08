Europa and Conference League results: Dimitri Payet stars, Barcelona draw and Rangers disappoint

Goals were tough to score in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals but Thursday’s slate featured red cards and plays everywhere that were anything but boring. Eintracht Frankfurt was the headliner at home against Barcelona, ​​as the hosts rattled off 16 shots despite losing the fight for possession en route to a 1–1 draw. Anger Knauf’s goal was canceled out just after halftime by Ferran Torres scoring a beautiful build-up play. It was a match that could have been a historic win for Frankfurt, but Tutu’s dismissal in the 78th minute meant he would have to hold on for dear life in the later stages.

europa league scores

RB Leipzig 1, Atalanta 1

West Ham 1, Lyon 1

intrachat…