Europa Conference League statistics: alternate stars of the first leg of the quarter-finals | UEFA Europa Conference League

In this excerpt presented by Swissquote, we sift through the data to see who earned top billing across multiple match-defined metrics.



Most Pass Complete

Highlights: Leicester 0-0 PSV

104 Wesley Fofana (Leicester)

100 Johnny Evans (Leicester)

82 Brede Mo (Bodo / Glimt)

81 William Saliba (Marseille)

77 Duje Saleta-Car (Marseille)

Fox’s 0–0 draw against PSV Eindhoven was at times a tactical chess game, with defenders Wesley Fofana and Johnny Evans playing the role of knights, defending their ‘king’ and leading the game. Some 13 of Fofana’s 117 pass attempts went awry,…