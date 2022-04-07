Europa League 2021-22: Quarterfinal Schedule, Fixtures, How to Watch in Canada?

The remaining eight teams in the 2021–22 UEFA Europa League return to action in the form of the quarterfinal rounds.

Germany has the largest representation with two teams still surviving in the competition. RB Leipzig is going round at home in a match against Atalanta which pits the two sides in the most form in the UEL against each other. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt faces the biggest club Barcelona, ​​which peaks at just the right time to give a tough challenge to the Catalan “Die Adler”.

In the other match-up, West Ham face Lyon in an England vs France fight, while Braga and Rangers meet in a tie for the second time between the sides.

Here is the full schedule…