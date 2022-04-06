Europa League and Europa Conference League Quarter Finals: Team News, Stats and How to Follow | football news

Team news, stats and how to follow the first leg of the Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday night.

European action resumed on Thursday evening for West Ham, Rangers and Leicester City, with all three bidding for a place in the semi-finals of their respective competitions.

Hammers Europa League meeting with Lyon is a fixture never before seen on the European stage, while Rangers are also entering less familiar territory having reached the quarter-finals of a major European competition for the first time since 2007–08.

Leicester hosted PSV Eindhoven for a place in the last four of the Europa Conference League, where AS Roma, Marseille and Feyenoord all remain in the hunt.

West Ham vs Lyon – Thursday, Kick-Off at 8 p.m.

