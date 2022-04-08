Barcelona will have to make up the difference in the second leg.

Tonight, Barca were held up on the lawn of Francort in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. knauf Started scoring for the hosts at the beginning of the second half Ferran Torres Parity does not restore immediately after the hour mark so Barca will have to make a difference at the Spotify Camp Nou to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

In other results, Lyon shared the challenge 1–1 on West Ham’s lawn. bowen Scoring opened for locals, nodambele Equality restored in favor of Leonis. Braga scored a goal in a 1-0 home win against RangersAbel Ruizo, Earlier in the evening, Leipzig and Atalanta fell apart 1-1 after one back.