Europa League: Barcelona draw with 10-man West Ham Lyon, organized by Frankfurt. football news

Barcelona failed to win an away match in the Europa League for the first time since a 1-1 loss by 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Ferran Torres saved the draw in the second-tier European competition in the 66th minute with an equalizer after a series of fluent passes around the box.

Barcelona were kicked out of the lucrative Champions League in the team’s first season since Lionel Messi. It played for the first time in the Europa League and never won its predecessor the UEFA Cup, reaching the semi-finals on four occasions, but not reaching the final.

Frankfurt won the UEFA Cup in 1980.

Rebuilt under recently hired coach Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona have relied on big away performances to beat Napoli (4-2) to reach the last eight…