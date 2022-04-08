Europa League: Barcelona hosted by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon

Barcelona failed to win an away match in the Europa League for the first time after a 1–1 loss by 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Ferran Torres saved a draw in second-tier European competition on Thursday with an equalizer after a series of fluent passes around the box in the 66th minute.

Barcelona were kicked out of the lucrative Champions League in the team’s first season since Lionel Messi. It played for the first time in the Europa League and never won its predecessor the UEFA Cup, reaching the semi-finals on four occasions, but not reaching the final.

Frankfurt won the UEFA Cup in 1980.

Rebuilding under recently hired coach Xavi Hernández, Barcelona have…