Europa League: Frankfurt against Barcelona, ​​even with fewer men

Frankfurt surprisingly held FC Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. In the end, the Germans also survived with a man less for about an hour a day.

Anger Knauf (48.) gave Frankfurt a surprise lead with a brilliant volley immediately after the break, but Barcelona still had an answer. In the middle of the second half, Ferran Torres (66.) equalized on a pass from Frankie de Jong after a brilliant attack with an impressive combination game. Barca could not go ahead with the draw. Tuta (78.) was knocked out on a second yellow card, but the visitors were unable to take advantage of the man-over position.

Lyon, where Jason Denyer is working on his return from an ankle injury and started on the bench and came all the way to the end, drew 1-1 at West Ham. The Londoners immediately thought he was doing a bad deed when Aaron…