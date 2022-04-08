Europa League: Frankfurt beat Barcelona 1-1, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon

Barcelona were rocked by Eintracht Frankfurt but took the first step in their bid to reach the Europa League last four as Ferran Torres pulled out 1-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final on Thursday.

Torres canceled out Ansar Knauf’s first-half opener in a lively clash at the Waldstadion, which the hosts ended with 10 men on and put the competition on the backfoot.

In the other last eight matches, West Ham United fought to a 1–1 home draw against Olympique Lyonnais, despite Aaron Cresswell being sent off at the stroke of halftime.

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after a mistake by Jerome Boateng, only for Tanguy Ndombele to level for the visitors after 66 minutes, after tapping from close range…