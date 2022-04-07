Europa League Live Updates: Barcelona, ​​West Ham Vs Lyon, Braga Vs Rangers – Start Times & Predictions

April 7, 2022 3:39 pm EDT
Frankfurt fined!
38′ Frankfurt 0-0 Barcelona / 35′ West Ham 0-0 Lyon
The referee awarded a penalty to Frankfurt after Borey went down under a challenge from Busquets. VaR will take a look…
West Ham are back in action after a brief pause for Boateng’s injury treatment.
Rob Silsoe
April 7, 2022 3:36 pm EDT
rice test lopez
36′ Frankfurt 0-0 Barcelona / 33′ West Ham 0-0 Lyon
A smart corner routine with hammers sees a ball played to Rice on the edge of the box. He tries for a delicate finish in the far corner, but Lopez gets down quickly for the save.
Frankfurt delivers a dangerous free-kick from the left, but Lindström blows it up.
Rob Silsoe
April 7, 2022 3:33 pm EDT
Barcelona have almost taken the lead
33′ Frankfurt 0-0 Barcelona / 30′ West Ham 0-0…
Read Full News